Broken Roads Receives New Release Date For April

The crew at tinyBuild Games have revealed the official release date for Broken Roads on Steam will happen in just a few weeks.

Article Summary Broken Roads release date set for April 10, 2024 on Steam.

Isometric RPG with survival in a realistic post-apocalyptic Australia.

Innovative classless system driven by a philosophical Moral Compass.

Embark on rich narrative quests impacting a unique, atmospheric world.

Indie game developer Drop Bear Bytes, along with publishers Versus Evil and tinyBuild Games, have revealed the release date for Broken Roads on Steam. In case you haven't seen the game before, this is an isometric RPG in which you and others will fight to survive in a post-apocolyptic Australia. And no, not the Mad Max version, a more realistic version where you'll need to make friends, travel from settlement to settlement, making hard choices as you attempt to live beyond one of humanity's darkest moments. You can check out the latest trailer above and learn more about the game below, as it will arrive on April 10, 2024.

Broken Roads

Broken Roads is a narrative-driven RPG that brings exploration, strategic turn-based combat, and meaningful philosophical choices to an all-new Australian post-apocalyptic setting. Broken Roads skillfully blends traditional and all-new role-playing elements on top of a classless system offering near-unlimited character development options built around four philosophies: Humanist, Utilitarian, Machiavellian, and Nihilist. Furthermore the game presents players with an original morality system: the Moral Compass, which sees dialogue options and questing decisions influence, and be influenced by, a character's philosophical leaning and the tough decisions they make along the way.

Immerse yourself in a game world set in post-apocalyptic Western Australia, filled with intricate lore, deep history, and compelling characters. As you embark on your epic journey, complex storylines, branching quests, and memorable encounters await. Uncover hidden secrets, unravel political intrigues, and confront moral dilemmas that challenge your assumptions about right and wrong. Every decision you make shapes the rich narrative, leading to multiple outcomes and ensuring a truly personalized gameplay experience. From the grand overarching plot to the smallest details, the world is brought to life with atmospheric descriptions and vivid dialogues, delivering an immersive and unforgettable adventure.

