Bronzor Is Essential For The Little Cup In Pokémon GO

The Little Cup is currently live in Pokémon GO and… well, Bronzor is beating your Pokémon up. In the past, Pokémon like Azumarill, Giratina, and Togekiss have lorded over their particular leagues, but there has never been domination quite like this in the GO Battle League. Not only are trainers crafting their teams with the sole purpose of countering the Bronzor that they know they're going to encounter, but not using Bronzor is too risky to even try. As the Little Cup is now halfway through, set to end on Monday as the Kanto Cup begins, let's take a look into how you can defend your little guys against this Steel/Psychic-type hitter.

Your best bet against Bronzor is going to be Ground-type Pokémon and Dark-type Pokémon. According to PVPoke, which compares all of the base stats of Pokémon and calculates the top competitors in each league, these are the best Ground-types and Dark-types to take into the Little Cup.

Deino (Dragon Breath, Body Slam, Crunch): Deino will take a good deal of damage from Bronzor's Heavy Slam, but throwing out one of these against that little adorable, floating coin will likely get your opponent to switch out, giving you the upper hand.

Wooper (Mud Shot, Body Slam, Mud Bomb): Mud Bomb charges very quickly, and that is key against Bronzor, who can also charge both Psyshock and Heavy Slam with great speed. One thing to be careful of with Wooper is that it, as a ground type, will be vulnerable to Cottonee, who is the third-highest ranked Pokémon in the Little League behind Bronzor and Wynaut. Barboach with Mud Shot, Aqua Tail, and Mud Bomb is ranked slightly lower than Wooper but functions much the same.

Shadow Stunky (Bite, Crunch, Sludge Bomb): Finally, this Shadow Pokémon will absolutely eat Bronzor even with just its quick attack. The reason that it doesn't rank as high as Wooper and Deino is most likely because so many trainers are using Ground-types to defend against Bronzor, and Stunky is also, as a dual Poison/Dark-type, weak to Ground. Stunky will for sure fall to any Wooper or Barboach that it encounters, but it will do immense damage to Bronzor.