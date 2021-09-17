Bubble Bobble 4 Friends Comes To Steam On September 30th

Taito revealed this morning that they will be bringing Bubble Bobble 4 Friends over to Steam, but it will be its own special edition. This version of the game is being called The Baron's Workshop, as it will come with its own special level creator mode where you can design a Bubble Bobble level however you see fit. This mode will be coming to the Switch and PS4 versions of the game as free DLC, but the Steam version will have everything integrated into one without the added steps. You can see it in action in the latest video down below.

First launched in 1986, Bubble Bobble is an iconic arcade classic in which twins Bub and Bob clear stages of bullies by blowing and bursting bubbles. Bubble Bobble 4 Friends is the latest edition in the classic Bubble Bobble series and the first new sequel in 24 years. Join Bub and Bob as they journey with their friends Peb and Pab on a quest to defeat their old enemies Bonner and Baron Von Blubba in 200 stages of platform puzzle action. Some of the new features in Bubble Bobble 4 Friends: The Baron's Workshop include: The Baron's Workshop – Exclusive to the Steam version, create, share and download new Bubble Bobble stages with players around the world. Unlock various blocks, enemies and gimmicks as you play through the main campaign.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: 【バブルボブル4フレンズ】steam版エディットモードでステージを作ろう！/【English sub】Bubble Bobble 4 Friends: Create your own stage! (https://youtu.be/orb96R1wQMY)