Bugcat Capoo Arrives In MapleStory For A Special Limited Event

Nexon has got a brand new limited-time event coming to MapleStory as Bugcat Capoo will be joining the game in next month's update. The update will be added to the game on October 6th as the vegetable-hating character and many of his animal friends end up wandering into Maple World for the first time. This particular even will give you the chance to earn prize rewards, purchase special items, and extra buffs for your time spent with the character.

This six-legged little creature needs special help on his trip through Maple World. It's time for players to put their tour guide hats on and accompany Bugcat Capoo around Maple World—earning them unique prizes and the ability to purchase special items along the way. Even better, Bugcat Capoo also bestows stronger buffs to players as they complete daily quests and earn his affection. In order to embark on this adventure, players must accept this quest from Cassandra, which can be found via the Star Event Notifier. Throughout this event, players can also gain a collection of rewards such as adorable emoticons, a limited edition effect, and a special medal.

Continue the adventure in MapleStory's official Forums and Discord server from October 8th-22nd to participate in a screenshot comic strip contest. While acting as Bugcat Capoo's guide and protector in Maple World, players are challenged to artistically commemorate their time spent together with their best screenshots. The vibrant world of Bugcat Capoo (the always hungry, blue bug-cat hybrid), Doggog, and their owner Lala, was first created in May 2014 by illustrator Yara. Both aggressive and cute in equal measure, Bugcat Capoo quickly gained popularity in the comics community. Today, the character is a global sensation across social and content platforms, delighting readers all over the world through humor and a simple art style.