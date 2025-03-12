Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Bullet Noir, Galaktus Publishing, Wolcen Studio

Bullet Noir Reveals New Early Access Release Date For April

Bullet Noir has received its third Early Access release date after being pushed back twice, as the devs are aiming for mid-April

Article Summary The new Early Access release date for Bullet Noir is set for April 15, 2025.

Bullet Noir features a stark, ambient twin-stick shooter experience with a gripping narrative.

Follow four unique characters as they seek revenge for their mentor's murder in a noir cityscape.

Dive into a visually striking game with a captivating atmosphere and challenging gameplay.

Indie game developer Wolcen Studio and publisher Galaktus Publishing revealed their latest date change for Bullet Noir to come out in Early Access. Originally, the game was going ot be released back in November, but then the date as changed to mid-February. However, that date was pushed back at the last minute, and we didn't really find out until today that the new "planned" date will be April 15, 2025. At this point, we won't know if this is the official date until it comes out, so for now, we're just kinda sitting on standby with a new trailer, waiting to see if it happens.

Bullet Noir

Step into the shadows with Bullet Noir, an ambient twin-stick shooter where every move counts, and every bullet could be your last. In this gritty, brutal world, you'll follow the intertwining stories of four relentless characters, each driven by a burning desire to avenge the murder of their mentor. Set in a city that bleeds noir from every alleyway, Bullet Noir offers a visually striking experience with its stark, high-contrast art style. The game's narrative is rich and layered, revealing the dark secrets and personal vendettas that bind these characters together. Revenge is your only path to redemption.

Smooth Twin-Stick Shooting Action: Choose your approach—go in guns blazing or stealth your way through. The choice is yours.

Choose your approach—go in guns blazing or stealth your way through. The choice is yours. Story-Driven Gameplay: Uncover the motivations and backstories of four distinct characters as you weave through a compelling narrative.

Uncover the motivations and backstories of four distinct characters as you weave through a compelling narrative. Unique Skills: Master each character's unique abilities to overcome challenges and outsmart enemies in creative ways.

Master each character's unique abilities to overcome challenges and outsmart enemies in creative ways. Chapter-Based Structure: Experience the story from multiple perspectives, with each chapter focusing on a different character's journey.

Experience the story from multiple perspectives, with each chapter focusing on a different character's journey. Noir Art Style: Immerse yourself in a captivating art style that brings a dark and gritty atmosphere to life.

Immerse yourself in a captivating art style that brings a dark and gritty atmosphere to life. Long Way Down: Navigate the gloomy city from a distinctive top-down perspective, offering relentless and challenging gameplay.

