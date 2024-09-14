Posted in: Games, Video Games, VR | Tagged: Bulletstorm VR, Incuvo S.A., People Can Fly

Bulletstorm VR Shows Off New Horde Mode In Latest Trailer

Bulletstorm VR has a brand-new mode on the way next week, as players will experience Horde Mode as part of a new free update

Article Summary Bulletstorm VR adds intense Horde Mode in a free update, launching September 19.

People Can Fly teases endless enemy bombardment in their latest thrilling trailer.

Experience fast-paced action with VR-enhanced melees and devastating combos.

Wield the Energy Leash and a vast array of weapons in newly designed VR controls.

People Can Fly and Incuvo S.A. have a new trailer out for Bulletstorm VR, as they revealed a brand-new Horde Mode being added to the game. If the title didn't tip you off, this is basically a bombardment of enemies that will test your skills in multiple ways and force you to be on your best performance. You can check out more of what's to come with the latest trailer above, as the new mode will be added as part of the 1.4 Update coming on September 19.

Bulletstorm VR

Bulletstorm VR is a brutal narrative action first-person shooter game that puts you in the ass-kicking boots of Grayson Hunt. Take your creative carnage to the next level with classic, fast-paced physical gunplay and devastating melee combos powered by fully redesigned controls for Virtual Reality. As an exiled member of the elite assassin group Dead Echo, Grayson's blind desire for vengeance gets him stranded on the hostile world of Stygia, where he confronts the commander behind his betrayal—or gets his team off the planet alive.

Unleash Creative Carnage: Use power kicks, slides, charged shots, explosives, and your environment to execute a symphony of Skillshots. Aim for maximum carnage combos to ramp up your rewards and unlock new weapons, charge shots, and ammo capacity.

Use power kicks, slides, charged shots, explosives, and your environment to execute a symphony of Skillshots. Aim for maximum carnage combos to ramp up your rewards and unlock new weapons, charge shots, and ammo capacity. Firepower At Your Fingertips: Take the iconic Energy Leash and the entire Bulletstorm arsenal of weapons to the next level in VR! See an enemy out of reach? Pull them in closer to admire the barrel of your gun or fling them into oncoming bullets for some not-so-friendly fire.

Take the iconic Energy Leash and the entire Bulletstorm arsenal of weapons to the next level in VR! See an enemy out of reach? Pull them in closer to admire the barrel of your gun or fling them into oncoming bullets for some not-so-friendly fire. Destroy Anything and Everything: Battle your way through hordes of Stygia's mutated inhabitants! Gun down everything in your path, from crazy raiders to colossal skyscraper-sized beasts, as you cut a swathe of destruction through badlands, urban ruins, and terror domes.

