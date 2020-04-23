Bungie Launches The Guardian Games In Destiny 2

This week, competition among players in Destiny 2 is going to get a little higher as Bungie has launched the Guardian Games. This is your chance to show off which class is the best as Update 2.8.1 launches the new competition in which all three will be battling against each other. On top of this, there will be chances to take on quests to earn an Exotic Ghost Shell, and a new Exotic Machine Gun will be available during the event which looks absolutely amazing. You can read more about the games below as well as see a couple videos from the Destiny 2 staff.

Your entry into the competition begins with a visit to Eva Levante. Each Guardian will receive a class item to adorn while taking part in competition. Bronze, silver, and gold medals will be available to earn daily, each of which will focus on specific game modes. To earn medals, equip your new class item, defeat enemies, pick up laurels on the battlefield, and advance your quest for the medals you desire. We fully acknowledge that class populations are a little lopsided. Hunters are so fabulous with their capes that there are indeed more of them than Warlocks or Titans. To help offset this (so Hunters don't steal the show every day), medals will be weighted slightly per class to maintain an even playing field. We aren't fiddling with the numbers to force wins on alternate classes in Destiny 2 – Hunters could still take this entire thing if they put enough effort in. Now, about those class items. At daily reset, your Cloak, Mark, or Bond will update to reflect what placement your team has taken. As an example, if Titans took the "W" for day one, their Mark will update with a wonderful gold sigil. With Warlocks in second and Hunters in third, their class items would be updated to feature silver and bronze, respectively.