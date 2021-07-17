Button City Will Arrive On PC & Consoles On August 10th

Subliminal Gaming and WINGS Interactive revealed this week that Button City will finally arrive on consoles and PC on August 10th. This one has had our eye for a moment because it's a fun and colorful narrative-driven adventure that's focused on friendship and community. Which sounds super obvious, but if you think about it, how many games out there really focus on you supporting each other and having a good time doing it? Yes, there's some competition in here, but for the most part, it's a pretty chill game. If you dig it, you can currently get t-shirts, enamel pins, and stickers from The Yetee right now, and they've released a track from the game on the Slice of Life: Songs from Wholesome Games album.

Meet Fennel, a young fox and the newest kit in town. After arriving in the charming Button City with his mom, Fennel begins exploring his new home — especially the local arcade frequented by the town's welcoming anthropomorphic youths. Help Fennel fall in with the Fluff Squad, a crew of arcade-loving kids, as they spend a memorable week competing against rival teams while also hatching schemes to save their beloved hangout from Peppermint Pepperbottom, a greedy fat cat who puts profits over people. Embark on a narrative-driven experience following Fennel's journey from shy fox to arcade whiz as the Fluff Squad work to keep the lights on in Button City's only arcade. Compete in Gobabots, a 4v4 action game that rewards the top team with a spectacular prize. Enjoy your time in town playing arcade minigames including rhythm and racing titles. Solve puzzles for locals and forge long-lasting friendships, collecting cute new outfits along the way. Button City features vibrant low-poly aesthetics, quirky characters, and a whimsical atmosphere to enjoy alongside puzzles and quests that speak to the timeless experiences of growing up and fighting for what's important.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Button City 🦊 Release Date Announcement (https://youtu.be/wrVHrepsaKk)