Bygone Dreams Drops New Trailer With Release Date

Enjoy the latest trailer for the game Bygone Dreams, as the developers confirmed it will be released for Steam later this month

Article Summary Bygone Dreams launches on Steam later this month with a new gameplay trailer now available to watch.

Embark on a high fantasy action adventure set in the surreal dream world of Lume as the spirit Wa.

Battle epic bosses, solve puzzles, and discover Slavic mythology and Bosnian folklore inspirations.

Customize weapons, master Heroic mode, and experience 2 hours of fully voiced cinematic cutscenes.

Indie game developer Prime Time, with co-publishers GrabTheGames and CyberStep Inc., has revealed a release date for Bygone Dreams. If you haven't seen the game yet, this is an action adventure title set within a fantasy world in which dreams are basically reality. You'll fight enemies, solve puzzles, and explore a vast land while you try to complete a special quest against anightmare that is consuming the dreams. Enjoy the trailer as the game arrives for PC via Steam on June 20, 2025.

Bygone Dreams

Bygone Dreams is a high fantasy action adventure with RPG elements set in a surreal dream world. The dream land of Lume, under the protection of its matron deity, is being threatened by a terrible Nightmare. Embodying the spirit known as Wa, you are the world's last hope for survival. To aid you in your quest, you must seek out the world's Guardians – powerful creatures worshiped and revered in times long before the corruption seeped in. However, the task ahead is anything but easy, as the Guardians themselves succumbed to the Nightmare. The game will take players on an inspirational adventure featuring elements from Slavic mythology and medieval Bosnian folklore. An epic orchestral soundtrack will set the tone of the journey in over 50 original songs full of traditional instruments and melodies. Take a leap into the world of Bygone Dreams and prepare yourself for an unforgettable experience!

Explore the dream-land of Lume, a vast world full of mystery and danger.

Face dozens of epic bosses standing in the way between you and the salvation of the Dream.

Fight your way through the game using a combination of melee weapons, ranged weapons, and magic. Customize your equipment to suit your play style.

Experience the story on Normal difficulty or get ready for an exceptional challenge on Heroic mode – a ramped up difficulty featuring revamped boss fights and additional Heroic-only bosses.

Unlock handcrafted higher difficulty levels.

Experience the epic story with over 2 hours of fully voiced cutscenes.

Show your mastery in special time trial and no damage boss challenges.

