Posted in: Games, Marvel Snap, Mobile Games, Nuverse | Tagged: bytedance, Second Dinner, TikTok

ByteDance Decides To Shut Down Marvel Snap Alongside TikTok

ByteDance is taking all their balls and going home, as Marvel Snap joins the list of apps they shut down with TikTok in the U.S.

Article Summary ByteDance shuts down Marvel Snap in the U.S. amidst the TikTok ban, surprising many mobile gamers.

Nuverse, owned by ByteDance, faces backlash for layoffs despite Marvel Snap's success.

CapCut also affected by ByteDance's decision, leaving users uncertain about app's return.

Speculation arises about ByteDance's motives, with users predicting a quick return.

ByteDance has turned into that problematic partner you once had who stole everything when you broke up, as they shut down Marvel Snap in the U.S. along with TikTok. For those of you who may not be aware, the original publisher, Nuverse, is owned by ByteDance. But for the most part, we rarely heard anything from the company's owners when the game first launched until they decided to do unsavory things. Which included "diversifying" the studio and handing out massive unnecessary layoffs in late 2023, even though Marvel Snap was on top of the world when it came to mobile titles. Since then, Nuverse has been a shell of what it once was, and the game has kind of been getting updates, but the buzz has definitely died out.

So, picture the shock we all got tonight when those who were still playing the game got this message on their mobile devices, letting players know that as part of the TikTok ban in the U.S., the company decided to shut down all of its apps at once in the U.S. (This also included CapCut, to many people's surprise, as the app is used primarily for video editing and graphic design.) What's more, it's not just the mobile version of the game; the Steam version has also been shut down in the United States. On top of all this, the game's developer, Second Dinner, didn't even know it was happening, which shows you how communicative the company is with all of its subsidiaries.

Yes, it is true; ByteDance decided to play the role of a spoiled child who took all their balls and went home tonight, whether they were tied to the social media app or not. We're of the opinion that everything will be back to running order on Tuesday and that all of this is just a stunt. So, if you're truly worried about your game, we say don't worry because it'll be back in 72 hours. While we're sure there are a ton of people who are sad and pissed off about it, the company has actually done everyone a favor by pointing out how large of a reach they have. If you're one of those people who are paranoid about conglomerates owning everything and finding different ways to spy on you and get your data, then this should be one hell of an eye-opener as to how many pies they have a finger in.

