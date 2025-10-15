Posted in: Capcom, Games, Street Fighter 6, Video Games | Tagged: C. Viper, street fighter

C. Viper Officially Arrives In Street Fighter 6 Today

The latest DLC character has arrived in Street Fighter 6, as C. Viper joins the fray with a number of other cosmetics and additions

Article Summary C. Viper joins Street Fighter 6 as the latest playable DLC character, bringing her high-tech fighting style.

Available in Year 3 Character Pass or as standalone DLC, C. Viper boasts new story content and two outfits.

Master her tech-based combos and gadgets in World Tour, Battle Hub, and Fighting Ground modes.

Bond with C. Viper in World Tour mode to unlock her classic Street Fighter IV-inspired alternate outfit.

Capcom released the latest character for Street Fighter 6 today, as players can join the fight as the returning C. Viper. Available as both a standalone DLC character and as part of the Year 3 Character Pass, the undercover CIA agent comes with an array of weapons and fighting skills to keep even seasoned players on their toes, as well as a new storyline for players to enjoy where you're not sure what her true intentions are. Enjoy the trailer and info here before selecting her in the game.

Street Fighter 6 – C. Viper

C. Viper uses a potent combination of high-tech gadgets in her gloves and boots to augment her attacks and mobility, making her a fierce and complex combatant. Players can expect fiendish feints, elusive verticality, and plenty of covert combos, so even when you're out of resources, you're never out of options. Once you've wrapped up your time with her in World Tour, move your clandestine operations to the Battle Hub or take C. Viper to the streets in Fighting Ground.

First introduced in Street Fighter IV, the undercover agent has put aside her alias as Grace Hill, Research Director at SiRN, to take a hands-on approach to cleaning up the remnants of Shadaloo. Check out C. Viper across all three game modes, including fighting fierce battles in Fighting Ground, discovering her hiding in plain sight as the newest Master in World Tour, and using her technical combos in avatar battles in Battle Hub!

C. Viper can be acquired with the Street Fighter 6 Year 3 Character Pass, Year 3 Ultimate Pass, or individually with Fighter Coins. She will feature with two outfits upon release, including Outfit 1, which reflects her new role at SiRN, and Outfit 2, which draws inspiration from her original look in Street Fighter IV. Outfit 2 can be acquired either with Fighter Coins or by maxing out your bond with her in World Tour mode.

