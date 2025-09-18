Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Tilting Point | Tagged: avatar, Avatar Legends: Realms Collide, Avatar: The Last Air Bender, nickelodeon

Cabbage Merchant Has Been Added To Avatar Legends: Realms Collide

Your favorite Cabbage Merchant has been added to Avatar Legends: Realms Collide, as a special event is underway right now

Article Summary The iconic Cabbage Merchant is now featured in Avatar Legends: Realms Collide with a new in-game event.

Participate in limited-time activities to earn unique rewards, including the Great Cabbage Animated Decoration.

Collect Cai Shards to unlock the Cabbage Merchant character, who will become a permanent recruitable hero.

Experience a new storyline in this 4X strategy RPG set in the expansive Avatar Legends universe.

Tilting Point has launched a new event in Avatar Legends: Realms Collide, as the Cabbage Merchant has been given his own spotlight in the game. The 4X strategy game has given the iconic side character a chance to shine, as you'll come across several challenges as well as rewards within the game all centered around the merchant and his favorite goods to sell. We have more details here and a video above about it, as the event is now live.

Cabbage Merchant Event

The Cabbage Merchant event is now live for a limited time, offering players the chance to unlock unique rewards and experience new activities inspired by the beloved character. During the event, players can obtain the exclusive Great Cabbage Animated Decoration, available only while the event is active, as well as gather Cai Shards to recruit the Cabbage Merchant himself and more. New players can access the event after completing the in-game tutorial, while returning players will automatically receive 10 Cai Shards and an eye-catching Decoration Building item via in-game mail. And no need for fans to worry, following the event, Cai will become a permanent addition to the Hall of Avatars.

Avatar Legends: Realms Collide

The epic 4X strategy game, set in Nickelodeon's iconic Avatar Legends universe, features a new storyline developed by Avatar Studios and Tim Hedrick, a writer for both Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra, the game's story includes Father Glowworm, a pivotal character who was first introduced in the novel The Rise of Kyoshi, as well as new enemies to defeat like Chanyu, Borte and Murong. The 4X strategy game with RPG elements allows players to recruit, train and lead legendary characters from across the franchise to defeat Chanyu and his followers, and remove Father Glowworm's sinister threat from the world.

