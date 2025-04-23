Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: BVGC, Chickenhare & The Treasure of Spiking-Beard Announced, N-Zone

Chickenhare & The Treasure of Spiking-Beard Announced

Brand-new 3D platforming game Chickenhare & The Treasure of Spiking-Beard announced with plans to release before year's end

Indie game developer N-Zone and publisher BVGC has announced their latest game, Chickenhare & The Treasure of Spiking-Beard, coming out later this year. This is a new 3D platformer in which you can use three different characters to traverse the levels, mixing fluid combat mechanics, puzzles, and a treasure hunt story into one. The game is currently slated for a Q4 2025 release, but for now, enjoy the trailer and info here.

Chickenhare & The Treasure of Spiking-Beard

Join Chickenhare and his friends on an unforgettable quest to find the 7 crystals before Spiking-Beard and save the Kingdoms from Chaos. Explore magical lands, solve clever puzzles, uncover hidden secrets — and who knows? Maybe you'll discover the path to a real-life treasure. A heart-pounding adventure for kids and parents alike — are you ready to become a true Treasure Hunter? Chickenhare won't be alone in this adventure: he can count on his friends, and their special abilities, to overcome any challenges in your path.

Chickenhare: Combining the agility of a hare with surprising chicken-like abilities, Chickenhare has mastered his agility and jumping powers. Players will navigate treacherous environments and reach seemingly impossible places with his unique acrobatic prowess.

Combining the agility of a hare with surprising chicken-like abilities, Chickenhare has mastered his agility and jumping powers. Players will navigate treacherous environments and reach seemingly impossible places with his unique acrobatic prowess. Meg: With her unmatched martial arts skills, Meg is a formidable fighter. Players will master her swift moves and powerful techniques to take on any adversary, even the notorious Piggy, proving her a force to be reckoned with.

With her unmatched martial arts skills, Meg is a formidable fighter. Players will master her swift moves and powerful techniques to take on any adversary, even the notorious Piggy, proving her a force to be reckoned with. Abe: This skeptical yet incredibly strong Galapagos Tortoise is a force of nature. Players can utilize Abe's immense strength to power slide, smash through obstacles and clear the way, paving paths where none existed before.

Together, nothing will stop them! Their combined skills will help you to solve intricate puzzles, dodge traps, clear your way, and take down enemies in a smooth, strategic character-swapping. Slide down slopes, zip-line, smash through walls, lasso enemies and objects, collect items to traverse vibrant worlds filled with secrets. Every encounter demands smart thinking and quick reflexes—are you ready to harness the strengths of the ultimate trio and stop Spiking Beard before it's too late?

