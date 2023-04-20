Arcade1Up Reveals The Fast & The Furious Deluxe Arcade Game The Fast & The Furious arcade game from 2004 is getting a deluxe cabinet to own at home, courtesy of Arcade1Up.

Arcade1Up has dropped an amazing surprise for fans of The Fast & The Furious franchise, as they are releasing a deluxe arcade cabinet for the game. This is the 2004 arcade title based on the film franchise made by Raw Thrills and Universal that did pretty well for itself at the time but was never re-released or ported to home consoles. It's had a few sequels, but it seems like none compared to the success of the first. Now you'll be able to experience it at home with this specially designed version from the retro arcade maker. What's more, this cabinet has a first that we expect to see in the future with other titles, as you can link up to four cabinets together on a local network so that they can all race against each other. The cabinet is currently up for pre-order for $600 a piece, as it will be released via Best Buy. We got more details from today's announcement, as well as a trailer below.

"With Arcade1Up's new arcade machine, The Fast & The Furious Deluxe Arcade Game, the first home arcade machine of the franchise, fans can get behind the steering wheel and put the pedal to the metal in two games, The Fast & The Furious and The Fast & The Furious: Tokyo Drift, for action-packed racing including high-speed car chases and more. Featuring a crisp 17-inch LCD screen, full-color graphics, and Wi-Fi leaderboards, the machine offers an unrivaled immersive experience. Sporting Arcade1Up's new flagship line, the Deluxe Edition, The Fast & The Furious Deluxe Arcade Game has a streamlined style and a sleek single cabinet design. Echoing the look of the classic arcade machine, The Fast & The Furious Deluxe includes a light-up marquee, faux coin door, a performance 4-gear speed shifter, and racing steering wheel with rumble as well as gas and brake pedals."

"We are huge fans of the Fast & Furious franchise, and I couldn't be happier to bring back a classic and truly authentic experience for fans of the series," said Scott Bachrach, CEO of Arcade1Up. "The Fast & The Furious Deluxe Arcade Game is the perfect addition to our new Deluxe line, offering a high-quality at-home arcade experience at an accessible price."

"The Fast & Furious Saga is one of the highest-grossing and enduring global franchises of all time, and we can't wait for fans to immerse themselves in this popular arcade game inspired by The Fast & The Furious and The Fast & The Furious: Tokyo Drift," said Jim Molinets, SVP of Production, Universal Games and Digital Platforms. "The Arcade1Up arcade machine lets players experience fan-favorite vehicles, jaw-dropping action, and high-stakes drama at home."