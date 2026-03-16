Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: '83, Blue Dot Games

Cold War Squad-Based 40v40 Shooter '83 To Hold New Closed Beta

Fight in an alternative universe where the Cold War heated up quickly in '83 as a new Closed Beta will take place on Steam this weekend

Article Summary '83 is a squad-based 40v40 tactical shooter set in an alternate 1983 where the Cold War becomes open war.

The game hosts a new Closed Beta on Steam this weekend, giving players hands-on experience before launch.

Developed by Blue Dot Games, '83 emphasizes accessible realism from the minds behind Rising Storm and Red Orchestra.

Teamwork, objective-focused gameplay, and fast-paced tactical action set '83 apart from typical shooters.

Indie game developer and publisher Blue Dot Games has confirmed their squad-based 40v40 shooter title, '83, will be hosting a Closed Beta this weekend. The game has been pushed back a few times and undergone several development changes over the past several months. Now it looks like the devs are ready to give players a chance to play it as the game, with 36 hours available starting at 4pm PT on March 20. With the news comes a new trailer, which you can check out here, showing what you'll see during the test. You can sign up for it on Steam by requesting access.

'83 Promises New Closed Beta This Weekend

It's 1983. The tensions between NATO and the USSR have reached their breaking point, and the Cold War has quickly turned into an all-out conflict across Europe. Take the side of NATO or Warsaw Pact forces in an authentic, realistic, yet accessible online first-person tactical shooter. Welcome to '83! When we say that '83 is a spiritual successor to the Rising Storm series, it's not only the accessible realism approach that makes '83 worth that title. Members of our team have worked on all previous Rising Storm titles and also on the Red Orchestra franchise. Some of us have been in the biz of developing accessible realism games for the past 15 years. It's just what we do best.

'83 is mindful of your time. It skips the dull parts commonly present in realistic games, takes you to action fast, but does not neglect the lethality of war. You can absolutely still die fast, but should that happen, you're back in business within a minute or two. You might want to avoid the dying though, your squad needs you and every death matters, as the matches are only 30-40 minutes long!The ta ctical aspect of '83 lies in the objective focused flow of every match that simply requires teamwork to win. Clutch situations when capturing key objectives on the map can be solved with smart flanks, diversions, or well-timed fire missions, all coordinated across multiple squads within a team.

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