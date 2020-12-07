Everything Pokémon GO Players Need To Know About Litleo

Part of the fun of the main series Pokémon games is the lore of each species, which Pokémon GO recreates with short descriptions in their Pokédex entries. However, looking into the roles these Pokémon play in other games, and even the anime, can enrich the experience of hunting these creatures in Niantic's mobile game. In honor of the current Kalos Celebration Event, let's take a deep dive into Litleo's lore.

Dex entry number 667, Litleo is a dual Fire/Normal-type species from the Kalos Region, introduced into the world of Pokémon with Generation Six. This Pokémon can be encountered as either male or female. Referred to as the "Lion Cub Pokémon," this is what Litleo's Dex entry says:

The stronger the opponnent it faces, the more heat surges from its mane and the more power flows through its body.

Litleo evolves into Pyroar, which shares its typing but takes on the classification of "Royal Pokémon." This species is, of course, inspired by real-world lions, which shows up in Pyroar's evolution. While Litleo has no visible gender difference, the male and female Pyroar are visually distinct. The male Pyroar resembles the male lion, with a huge mane of flames, while the sleeker female Pyroar resembles a lioness and has a flowing mohawk of flames.

For fans of the anime, Litleo has a few appearances, though not many. It first appeared in the short Pikachu, What's This Key? and then a pack of them appeared in the main series A Fiery Rite of Passage! which focused on the entire Litleo line as the primary story. It has had minor cameo appearances after that, though nothing quite as major as its focus-episode.

Other Pokédex entries offer new information about Cresselia:

Y: They set off on their own from their pride and live by themselves to become stronger. These hot-blooded Pokémon are quick to fight.

Ultra Sun: When they're young, they live with a pride. Once they're able to hunt prey on their own, they're kicked out and have to make their own way.

Ultra Moon: This hot-blooded Pokémon is filled with curiosity. When it gets angry or starts fighting, its short mane gets hot.