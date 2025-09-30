Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Cairn, The Game Bakers

Cairn's Release Has Been Pushed Back Into 2026

The game Cairn has had its release date pushed back into 2026 as the team looks to make final improvements on it before launch

The game is currently content complete, with the team focusing on polish, optimization, and debugging.

Cairn offers realistic climbing mechanics and resource management on the perilous Mount Kami.

Play as Aava, forging your own route and making tough choices in this unique climbing survival adventure.

Indie game developer and publisher The Game Bakers have confirmed they are pushing the release of their game, Cairn, back into 2026. The finer details were not revealed by the team, only stating that "the tough decision was made to ensure Cairn is at its best at launch, and delivers the unforgettable experience players are expecting from the demo." We know that the game is currently "content complete" and the team will focus on optimization, debugging, and polishing. You can play a free demo of the game on Steam right now, as the release will take place sometime in Q1 2026.

Cairn

Cairn is a realistic simulation that allows intuitive climbing: find the best holds and place your hands and feet seamlessly with simple controls. Adapt your posture, effort, and balance —if you're not careful, you will fall! Reach a summit never climbed before in this survival-climber from the creators of Furi and Haven. Climb anywhere and plan your route carefully, managing pitons and resources to survive unforgiving Mount Kami. Discover what Aava is willing to sacrifice to achieve the ascent of a lifetime.

The Ascent of a Lifetime: As a pro climber, Aava, you embark on the ascent of Mount Kami, a summit that has never been reached. Along the journey, meet unexpected companions and hear from those left on the ground. Discover the mountain's history and decide what Aava is willing to sacrifice to achieve her dream.

As a pro climber, Aava, you embark on the ascent of Mount Kami, a summit that has never been reached. Along the journey, meet unexpected companions and hear from those left on the ground. Discover the mountain's history and decide what Aava is willing to sacrifice to achieve her dream. Open Your Own Route: You are free to climb anywhere. Explore the mountain, read the rock face from the ground, and plan your route carefully to reach the top. Solve problems while on the wall to navigate difficult sections. You can climb on anything, so choose your path wisely!

You are free to climb anywhere. Explore the mountain, read the rock face from the ground, and plan your route carefully to reach the top. Solve problems while on the wall to navigate difficult sections. You can climb on anything, so choose your path wisely! Climbing is a Fight: Climbing is challenging; each wall feels like a boss fight. A thrilling challenge for those eager to test themselves, but you can also adjust the difficulty to customise your experience.

Climbing is challenging; each wall feels like a boss fight. A thrilling challenge for those eager to test themselves, but you can also adjust the difficulty to customise your experience. Survive The Deadly Mountain: Manage your resources to survive during the long ascent: pitons, chalk, finger tape… but also food, water and medicine. Set up bivouacs and explore the mountain to find resources to reach the summit.

