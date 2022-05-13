Call Of Antia Gets A New Released On Facebook Gaming

FunPlus and Facebook Gaming have come together to officially release Call Of Antia on the platform for everyone to play directly. The match-three title has been doing well on mobile devices, and now you can experience the game through FG whether you're just playing by yourself or streaming it live for people to check out. Along with this move came some new additions and details, which we have for you below. That includes the new Tournament of Valor, as well as brand new heroes joining the fray!

Tournament of Valor While registering in ''Tournament of Valor' players can obtain special items such as Honor Tokens, gold or ascension materials. The event starts today with the registration phase and will last until May 16, allowing players to face this challenging boss over the course of the weekend and check their position on the leaderboard on Monday. Before 'Tournament of Valor starts, dragoneers are divided into different tiers based on their level. Each Dragoneer has two fixed attempts to challenge the boss and gain rewards. Dragoneers can compete in their groups and be ranked according to the highest damage in a single challenge. Samol and Jale, the brand new heroes This update also introduces two new heroes to the growing roster in Call of Antia. Samol, a new 5-star Red-type hero can now be summoned for a limited-time until May 25 with his powerful skill 'Brutal Hammering' and his exclusive weapon 'Eyes of Fury'. Another hero joining Antia is Jack, a new 4-star Green-type hero that also can be unlocked until May 25 in the Summon Pool. Jake unleashes his power with his hero skill 'Deadly Smile' and fights with his exclusive weapon 'Gray Smile'.

New Artifacts System Call of Antia is also introducing a new artifacts system, featuring rare items that can be obtained in special events such as Tournament of Valor. These artifacts are activated automatically when obtained, and their effects are applied during battle. The quality of Artifacts increases from rare to epic right up to legendary and can be upgraded through Artifact Crystals that can be obtained via special events. 'Bloody Glory', a new quest event 'Bloody Glory' is also available until May 25. Dragoneers can challenge the quests and obtain special materials which can be used to redeem many rewards including hero upgrade materials.