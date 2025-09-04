Posted in: Activision, Call of Duty, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Call Of Duty: Black Ops 6

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – Season 05 Reloaded Has Launched

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 has a new update out now, as players can get in on new modes, events, and more in Season 05 Reloaded

Activision has launched the latest update for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, as Season 05 Reloaded brings with it some new features and content to explore. Among the new additions are Directed Mode in Zombies, a new limited-time mode in Warzone, a new map to fight on at the Casino Luttazzi, several new events, and more. We have the dev notes for you here, as you can find more details on their website.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – Season 05 Reloaded

Black Ops 6 Multiplayer

New Map: Compete to win it all in Jackpot, a new 6v6 map dropping Operators into the Casino Luttazzi. Fight in and around the ornate locale nestled in the hills of Avalon, battling on the main floor, backstage, and outside spanning vistas worth a million bucks.

New and Returning Modes: Keep slaying or risk an explosive death in the Cranked Demolition LTM! Call up your squad and get ready to re-deploy to Ransack and Blueprint Gunfight.

Keep slaying or risk an explosive death in the Cranked Demolition LTM! Call up your squad and get ready to re-deploy to Ransack and Blueprint Gunfight. New Scorestreak: Set the enemy aflame with the new Combat Bow, a low-cost Scorestreak that detonates on impact leaving a pool of flames in its wake.

Zombies

Reckoning – Directed Mode: Get extra guidance on the Main Quest in Reckoning as the crew travels to Project Janus Headquarters in the final chapter of Black Ops 6 Zombies.

Team Cranked LTM: Get the crew pumped up with the return of Team Cranked, offering powerful abilities to keep you on the move and hunting the undead. Keep slaying to prevent the Cranked timer from running out!

Get the crew pumped up with the return of Team Cranked, offering powerful abilities to keep you on the move and hunting the undead. Keep slaying to prevent the Cranked timer from running out! New Leaderboard Events: Compete for the top spot in two new Leaderboard Events!

Warzone

Deadline LTM: Battle against enemy players as well as enemy combatants known as Hostile Soldiers in this new respawn-enabled LTM where the lowest scoring squads are eliminated throughout the match.

Deadline LTM: Battle against enemy players as well as enemy combatants known as Hostile Soldiers in this new respawn-enabled LTM where the lowest scoring squads are eliminated throughout the match.

Call of Duty Endowment (C.O.D.E.) Bowl VI, WSOW: Two highly anticipated Call of Duty: Warzone tournaments are just on the horizon! Catch all the action live as C.O.D.E. Bowl VI presented by USAA airs on September 30, followed by the World Series of Warzone Global Final on October 1.

Across All Modes

Weapon Detail: Keep the undertaker in business with the Gravemark .357 Revolver, a high-powered Secondary Weapon that drops enemy targets in the dust.

New Events: Celebrate all things Nuketown in the Nuketown Block Party event and show off your action hero chops in Operation: Hell Ride. Earn new rewards including the Combat Bow Scorestreak, Gravemark .357 Revolver, PPSh-41 Helical Magazine, and more.

Celebrate all things Nuketown in the Nuketown Block Party event and show off your action hero chops in Operation: Hell Ride. Earn new rewards including the Combat Bow Scorestreak, Gravemark .357 Revolver, PPSh-41 Helical Magazine, and more. New Store Offerings: Access new Ultra Skins, Reactive content, and Mastercraft Weapon Blueprints across new Bundles arriving in the mid-season Store!

