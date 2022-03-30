Dragon Ball Super Card Game Names "Zenkai Series" As Next Block

We've known it was coming for some time and now we have new details. Dragon Ball Super Card Game previously announced that the next set, Ultimate Squad, would be the final expansion to fall under the longrunning Unison Warrior Series block. I covered that earlier this month when product information featuring an as-of-yet untitled booster box was announced as "New Series 01" for September 2022. Now, we have a title and trailer for the new Dragon Ball Super Card Game series which we can confirm as… Zenkai Series.

Here's everything we currently know about the forthcoming Zenkai Series:

The trailer : The 48-second video, which you can watch here, suggests a new mechanic and features artwork including: Super Saiyan 2 Gohan from Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the upcoming movie Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta Super Saiyan Blue Goku Piccolo

Bandai's website reveals the following details about the first set under the Zenkai Series banner: Rarity: 292 Types Total Common: 30 cards, 60 when counting parallel foils Uncommon: 19 cards, 38 when counting parallel foils Rare: 15 cards, 30 when counting parallel foils Super Rare: 18 Special Rare: 14 Secret Rare: 3 God Rare: 1 We can also confirm a 20 cent increase in the prices of booster packs from $3.99 to $4.19.

: Bandai's website reveals the following details about the first set under the Zenkai Series banner: The length : We can only use previous patterns to guess how long Zenkai Series will run. The first nine sets had no series block title, which means that you can essentially refer to that as a Base Series Block. Then, Unison Warrior Series is set to run from 2020's Rise of the Unison Warrior (set ten) through June 2022's upcoming Ultimate Squad (set seventeen), which means that the series ran for eight expansions. I'd currently guess that we could expect Zenkai Series to run around the same length, which would be approximately two years of releases.

The title: Zenkaio refers to a Saiyan power from the series, which increases a Saiyan's power after they take a near-fatal amount of damage. Perhaps this will have to do with the new mechanic that is likely to be applied to Leader cards in Dragon Ball Super Card Game.