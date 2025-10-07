Posted in: Activision, Call of Duty, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Call Of Duty: Black Ops 6, halloween

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 & Warzone Get a Halloween Update

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 has been given what will probably be its last major event, as Halloween has arrived for both BO6 and Warzone

Article Summary Black Ops 6 and Warzone launch The Haunting Halloween event with new maps and modes.

Slasher Deathmatch introduces Chucky and Jason as killers in a horror-themed multiplayer mode.

Zombie Royale returns in Warzone, alongside Haunted Havoc and new Halloween zombies events.

Unlock new Operators, weapons, and rewards, plus enjoy a free trial week for Black Ops 6.

Activision has revealed what will probably be the last major event for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 before the next title arrives, as both it and Warzone have a new Halloween update. The Haunting seasonal event will kick off this Thursday, October 9, adding three new Multiplayer maps, as well as Bootown – a Nuketown Halloween variant, Slasher Deathmatch, which will feature Chucky from Child's Play, a new Zombies Haunted Havoc event, the return of Zombie Royale, and more to check out. We have the full dev notes below as you can read the finer details on their latest blog.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – Multiplayer

Three New Maps: Drop into the new 6v6 Core maps Gravity and Rig, and hit up the new Mothball Strike map, all arriving at launch.

Drop into the new 6v6 Core maps Gravity and Rig, and hit up the new Mothball Strike map, all arriving at launch. Bootown: Nuketown joins the party with a Halloween-themed makeover featuring spiders, skeletons, Jack-o'-Lanterns, and other spooky elements on this map variant taking place after the sun sets.

Nuketown joins the party with a Halloween-themed makeover featuring spiders, skeletons, Jack-o'-Lanterns, and other spooky elements on this map variant taking place after the sun sets. Slasher Deathmatch: Play the roles of slasher and survivor in this heart-pounding hide-and-seek mode inspired by two of horror's most iconic killers. Whether you're evading Jason's relentless hunt or escaping Chucky's twisted traps, survival is anything but guaranteed.

Play the roles of slasher and survivor in this heart-pounding hide-and-seek mode inspired by two of horror's most iconic killers. Whether you're evading Jason's relentless hunt or escaping Chucky's twisted traps, survival is anything but guaranteed. Season 06 Ranked Play: Squad up and compete against the best in a new season of Multiplayer Ranked Play, offering new seasonal rewards as you progress through the Ranks.

Zombies

New Haunted Havoc LTM: Battle Rampage-Induced zombies with pumpkin heads and access powerful items through dropped Jack-o'-Lanterns in the Haunted Havoc LTM arriving across all six maps. Be on your guard; you never know when an item will turn out to be a Mimic in disguise!

Battle Rampage-Induced zombies with pumpkin heads and access powerful items through dropped Jack-o'-Lanterns in the Haunted Havoc LTM arriving across all six maps. Be on your guard; you never know when an item will turn out to be a Mimic in disguise! New GobbleGum: Bring the joy of pumpkin-headed zombies and their creepy laughter to all Zombies modes with the new Jacked Lanterns Whimsical GobbleGum!

Bring the joy of pumpkin-headed zombies and their creepy laughter to all Zombies modes with the new Jacked Lanterns Whimsical GobbleGum! New Leaderboard Events: Compete in two new Leaderboard Events, bringing new challenges and rewards for players willing to put in the work to make it to the top.

Call of Duty: Warzone

The Haunting Map Variants: The Haunting arrives on Verdansk and Rebirth Island as night descends on the two maps, each teeming with their own frightening surprises.

The Haunting arrives on Verdansk and Rebirth Island as night descends on the two maps, each teeming with their own frightening surprises. Zombie Royale: The fan-favorite Zombie Royale returns for The Haunting, bringing new zombie abilities and map-wide features to the mode where slain Operators return as the undead. The last squad with a living Operator wins.

The fan-favorite Zombie Royale returns for The Haunting, bringing new zombie abilities and map-wide features to the mode where slain Operators return as the undead. The last squad with a living Operator wins. Casual Z: The ravenous horde sink their teeth into Casual with Battle Royale Casual Z and Resurgence Casual Z. Fight a mixture of human and bot Operators on The Haunting-themed versions of Verdansk and Rebirth Island, both now home to regular and armored zombies ready to attack the living on sight.

The ravenous horde sink their teeth into Casual with Battle Royale Casual Z and Resurgence Casual Z. Fight a mixture of human and bot Operators on The Haunting-themed versions of Verdansk and Rebirth Island, both now home to regular and armored zombies ready to attack the living on sight. Season 06 Ranked Play: Compete in a new season of Battle Royale and Resurgence Ranked Play, including all-new seasonal rewards.

Across All Modes

Weapons Detail: Unleash on the enemy team with four new weapons including the Dresden 9mm SMG, Merrick 556 Assault Rifle, X52 Resonator Special Weapon, and the Chainsaw Melee Weapon. Jack up your fire rate with two new attachments, the GPR91 Double-Barrel Conversion and the GPMG-7 Muzzle Booster.

Unleash on the enemy team with four new weapons including the Dresden 9mm SMG, Merrick 556 Assault Rifle, X52 Resonator Special Weapon, and the Chainsaw Melee Weapon. Jack up your fire rate with two new attachments, the GPR91 Double-Barrel Conversion and the GPMG-7 Muzzle Booster. New Events and Rewards: Experience new horrifying Events throughout the season and geared to make you scream with a slew of chilling rewards including new Operators plus the new Chainsaw Melee Weapon and GPMG-7 Muzzle Booster attachment.

Experience new horrifying Events throughout the season and geared to make you scream with a slew of chilling rewards including new Operators plus the new Chainsaw Melee Weapon and GPMG-7 Muzzle Booster attachment. Battle Pass and BlackCell: Feel the fright as The Haunting Battle Pass introduces an array of haunted Weapon Blueprints, Operator Skins, Calling Cards, Finishing Moves, Emotes, and more across a mix of free and premium tiers. Get BlackCell for additional rewards including the new Dread Operator.

Feel the fright as The Haunting Battle Pass introduces an array of haunted Weapon Blueprints, Operator Skins, Calling Cards, Finishing Moves, Emotes, and more across a mix of free and premium tiers. Get BlackCell for additional rewards including the new Dread Operator. Season 06 Operators: The Predator stalks the new Battle Pass while the skeletal Dread brings its bone-chilling charm to BlackCell. Hunt down foes as the unstoppable slasher Jason Voorhees and prove your worth as Dek from Predator: Badlands.

The Predator stalks the new Battle Pass while the skeletal Dread brings its bone-chilling charm to BlackCell. Hunt down foes as the unstoppable slasher Jason Voorhees and prove your worth as Dek from Predator: Badlands. Season 06 Free Trial: Play Black Ops 6 for FREE for a whole week, including full access to the Campaign, Multiplayer, and Zombies.

