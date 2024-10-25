Posted in: Games, Tabletop | Tagged: MagicCon

Magic: The Gathering Reveals New Final Fantasy Set

Final Fantasy fans will be getting their own Magic: The Gathering set, as WotC and Square Enix will bring the franchise to the tabletop title

Article Summary Magic: The Gathering unveils a Final Fantasy set, releasing June 13, 2025.

Set draws from FF1-16, excluding sequels and offshoots like Advent Children.

Features iconic characters, monsters, and artwork from Magic and Final Fantasy artists.

Available on Magic: The Gathering Arena; blends FF lore with Magic strategy.

During MagicCon Las Vegas this afternoon, Wizards of the Coast and Square Enix confirmed they would release a special Final Fantasy booster set for Magic: The Gathering. The set will be like several of the Universe Beyond sets we've seen in the past from IPs, such as Fallout and Doctor Who, as they will focus on the main title in the franchise from FF 1-16. For those who may be wondering, that does mean they will be leaving out sequels and offshoots, so no Advent Children or FFX-2. Sadly, that also means no inclusion of Final Fantasy Tactics, which seems like a major oversight considering how popular the title is, meaning the only Ivalice content will come from FF 12.

The set will draw from iconic settings, characters, monsters, major bosses and enemies, and weapons to create cards that both casual and hardcore fans will appreciate. We have some of the artwork below, along with more info, a couple of quotes, and a special introduction trailer from MagicCon above, as the booster set will be released on June 13, 2025.

Magic: The Gathering x Final Fantasy

The Final Fantasy series is known for its highly imaginative worlds, rich stories, and memorable characters. The set will encompass each main Final Fantasy game that has been released to date, from the original Final Fantasy to the recently released Final Fantasy XVI. The set will also be available to play digitally on Magic: The Gathering Arena. This set includes the largest collection of Final Fantasy artwork ever in a single game. The set will include artwork from Magic artists along with classic illustrations from legendary Final Fantasy artists, as well as brand-new, breathtaking pieces made specifically for this set. From the iconic Chocobo to the Behemoth, players will see their favorite characters—like Cloud, Terra, Lightning, and Noctis—alongside summons and monsters from across the Final Fantasy series.

"At Square Enix, we are always seeking new ways to bring the rich lore and legacy of Final Fantasy to life," said Shoichi Ichikawa, Producer of the Final Fantasy series at Square Enix. "This collaboration is important to us because it allows us to merge the immersive storytelling of Final Fantasy with the fun strategic gameplay of Magic: The Gathering—something that fans of both franchises will love."

"This collaboration is more than just cards. It's about celebrating decades of iconic characters, legendary stories, and unforgettable moments from one of the most beloved franchises in gaming history," said Zakeel Gordon, Product Architect at Wizards of the Coast. "Final Fantasy fans will get to experience these characters in an entirely new way—through the strategic depth and storytelling of Magic: The Gathering."

