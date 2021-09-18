Classic PlayStation Title Wipeout Has Been Reimagined For Mobile

Rogue Games has launched a new mobile title that plays off the classic PlayStation game Wipeout as we now have wipEout Rush. Developed by Amuzo, this new version takes all of the best parts of the original and slams it into a mobile title with simplified controls and a bigger push for fast racing in a comic book style. You can download the game right now for iOS and Android devices, as the game has a ton of fun content and will be periodically updated to add more.

wipEout Rush takes the classic anti-gravity racing experience first launched in 1995 for the original PlayStation and turns the series on its head, thrusting players into the role of the team manager where winning is determined by decisions rather than reflexes. Players are in charge of selecting the right ships, as well as ensuring they are properly upgraded and equipped to win each race. Crafted for the best mobile experience, wipEout Rush incorporates fluid merge gameplay for the first time, allowing players to merge anti-gravity ships to unlock new, more capable vehicles. As players move up in the league, they earn currency to unlock new challenges, weapons, and upgrades.

For fans of the series, wipEout Rush is bringing loads of new lore through collectables and story. Players will be able to unlock collectable cards to learn more about the ships, teams, pilots, and tracks of the Wipeout world as they progress through an engaging single-player campaign told through exciting animated comics. wipEout Rush will include both Quick Race and Championship Cup game modes complete with 5 different tracks, 60 iconic Wipeout ships, a wide range of familiar weapons, 12 Championship Cups each with their own boss, and bundles of collectables.