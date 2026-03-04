Posted in: Activision, Call Of Duty: Warzone, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Black Ops Royale, Call of Duty: Black Ops 7

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Reveals Season 02 Reloaded Details

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 has revealed new details about the conent coming to Season 02 Reloaded across all of the modes and titles

Article Summary Season 02 Reloaded brings new maps, game modes, and weapons to Black Ops 7 multiplayer and Zombies.

Endgame features include Glitch Fracture bosses, Nightmare Skills, and the Exotic Weapon Fabricator.

Warzone adds Black Ops Royale, new Perks Refresh, and limited-time modes inspired by Blackout.

Unlock fresh events, powerful new attachments, and a variety of Ultra and Mastercraft Store skins.

Activision, Infinity Ward, and Raven Software have revealed mroe details of what's to come for Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 – Season 02 Reloaded. As is the case with what is essentially a mid-season update for the game and its many modes, you'll see content additions, upgrades, new weapons, new options, and more. We have the rundown from the dev notes below, and you can read more in their latest blog, as the content will launch across the board on March 11, 2026.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 – Season 02 Reloaded

Endgame

Enter the Glitch Fracture: Defeat Strike Bosses in Nightmare Zones throughout Avalon to spawn a Glitch Fracture to an off-map arena challenging squads with multiple waves of incoming enemies, culminating in an intense battle against the Glitch Boss within.

Defeat Strike Bosses in Nightmare Zones throughout Avalon to spawn a Glitch Fracture to an off-map arena challenging squads with multiple waves of incoming enemies, culminating in an intense battle against the Glitch Boss within. Acquire Nightmare Skills: Defeat a Glitch Boss and push your Operator's specialization even further with the addition of Nightmare Skills.

Defeat a Glitch Boss and push your Operator's specialization even further with the addition of Nightmare Skills. Exotic Fabricator: Dying for an Exotic Weapon that perfectly matches your playstyle? Hunt down the Exotic Fabricator to upgrade any Loadout or Field Acquisition weapon to Exotic rarity, letting players build their own Exotic Weapons that grow more powerful with repeated visits.

Multiplayer

Five Maps: Deploy to a twisted remix of The Battle of Los Angeles in the new Torque 6v6 map and drop into the 6v6 Cliff Town, first seen in Black Ops 2 as "Yemen" and reimagined as a cliffside town in Avalon. For large-scale battle, hit up Mission: Peak, the latest addition to the 20v20 Skirmish mode. And returning from Black Ops 6, hail the return of Grind and Firing Range.

Deploy to a twisted remix of The Battle of Los Angeles in the new Torque 6v6 map and drop into the 6v6 Cliff Town, first seen in Black Ops 2 as "Yemen" and reimagined as a cliffside town in Avalon. For large-scale battle, hit up Mission: Peak, the latest addition to the 20v20 Skirmish mode. And returning from Black Ops 6, hail the return of Grind and Firing Range. New Modes: In the new Gauntlet mode, prove your abilities no matter the mode as teams fight for victory across five different game modes played one after the other. For fans of Party Games, Infected returns in the Mid-Season; infect everyone or survive to the end to win.

In the new Gauntlet mode, prove your abilities no matter the mode as teams fight for victory across five different game modes played one after the other. For fans of Party Games, Infected returns in the Mid-Season; infect everyone or survive to the end to win. New Scorestreak: Lock on and unload as the Lockshot Scorestreak arrives in the Mid-Season, offering a low-cost smart gun capable of targeting multiple targets for swift group eliminations.

Zombies

New Round-Based Zombies Map: After losing two of his Shadowsmiths, The Warden traps the crew in a temporal prison. Fight through a surreal, seemingly inescapable time loop, seeking any means possible to escape The Warden's grasp.

After losing two of his Shadowsmiths, The Warden traps the crew in a temporal prison. Fight through a surreal, seemingly inescapable time loop, seeking any means possible to escape The Warden's grasp. New Enemy and Wonder Weapon: Paradox Junction unleashes the explosive Rad-Hound, a fast-moving threat that detonates in radioactive clouds on death. Meanwhile, major firepower is here as the Blundergat returns, shredding hordes with quad-barreled force. Upgrade to the Sundergat to rip souls free, unleash charged Purges, or fire a focused Exile beam that tears through anything in its path.

Paradox Junction unleashes the explosive Rad-Hound, a fast-moving threat that detonates in radioactive clouds on death. Meanwhile, major firepower is here as the Blundergat returns, shredding hordes with quad-barreled force. Upgrade to the Sundergat to rip souls free, unleash charged Purges, or fire a focused Exile beam that tears through anything in its path. New Features: Paradox Junction brings back the Electro Shock Trap, crackling coils that stun and sear the undead. Expect grotesque Loot Cysts to burst with helpful items, randomized Perk Machines across timelines, and a Main Quest packed with XP and rewards. Cursed ups the challenge, and there are new Pack-a-Punch Camos to unlock.

Paradox Junction brings back the Electro Shock Trap, crackling coils that stun and sear the undead. Expect grotesque Loot Cysts to burst with helpful items, randomized Perk Machines across timelines, and a Main Quest packed with XP and rewards. Cursed ups the challenge, and there are new Pack-a-Punch Camos to unlock. GobbleGum, Scorestreak, and Paradox Junction Events: Season 02 Reloaded adds the Lockshot Scorestreak, a smart pistol that marks and eliminates multiple targets in a single pull, plus the "Turncoat" GobbleGum to charm nearby zombies into temporary allies. Weekly Challenges, Event Pass rewards, and more will round out the undead offerings.

Call of Duty: Warzone

Introducing Black Ops Royale: Start from scratch and loot up in Avalon with the arrival of Black Ops Royale, a new Battle Royale mode inspired by Blackout. Drop in, scavenge for upgrades, and fight to be the last squad standing.

Start from scratch and loot up in Avalon with the arrival of Black Ops Royale, a new Battle Royale mode inspired by Blackout. Drop in, scavenge for upgrades, and fight to be the last squad standing. New Gameplay Features: Rethink your strategies with a new Perks Refresh for Momentum, Berserker, and Hunter in Battle Royale and Resurgence. In Black Ops Royale, look out for a host of returning features and lootable items bringing the classic Blackout inspired gameplay to the new Mid-Season mode.

Rethink your strategies with a new Perks Refresh for Momentum, Berserker, and Hunter in Battle Royale and Resurgence. In Black Ops Royale, look out for a host of returning features and lootable items bringing the classic Blackout inspired gameplay to the new Mid-Season mode. Weekend LTM: Kick up the pace of your Resurgence matches with Extreme Resurgence.

All Modes

New Weapons, Attachments: Pair high damage and excellent handling with the new Voyak KT-3 Assault Rifle and down enemies fast with the 4-round burst Swordfish A1 Marksman Rifle. Plus, unlock the new Echo 12 Backlash Launcher Kit and MXR-17 ANV Conversion Attachments.

Pair high damage and excellent handling with the new Voyak KT-3 Assault Rifle and down enemies fast with the 4-round burst Swordfish A1 Marksman Rifle. Plus, unlock the new Echo 12 Backlash Launcher Kit and MXR-17 ANV Conversion Attachments. New Events: Earn new Mid-Season weapons, Attachments, and more across several Events, from Black Ops Royale-inspired Events to battles across Ranked Play and Paradox Junction.

Earn new Mid-Season weapons, Attachments, and more across several Events, from Black Ops Royale-inspired Events to battles across Ranked Play and Paradox Junction. New Store Offerings: Access new Ultra, Reactive, and Mastercraft Skins across several new Bundles arriving in the Store!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!