Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Lays Out Season Four Content

Activision dropped more details today about everything coming to Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War for Season Four. This season is getting more than just a fresh new take on Zombies, as they are adding a classic Multiplayer map back into the game with some new modes, while Warzone receives a brand-new objective mode with Payload. We have the opening themed story below to the season, as you can get the details to the free update at the link above, as everything goes live on July 15th.

As satellites are downed around the world due to Perseus' actions, another war is just beginning in the Zombies Dark Aether story. Following her release from Omega Group's clutches in "Firebase Z," Samantha Maxis aided Requiem in investigating the world's largest Outbreak Zone to date across the Ural Mountains. After thwarting Omega's plans for "Operatsiya Inversiya," Requiem's elite strike team was set to extract the group's defecting scientists in Operation Excision… until a familiar foe uncovered their plan and installed a mole among them.

It all culminated around midnight in a previously unexplored area beyond the Phase Wall in the Ural Mountains, where the strike team arrived only to find most of the scientists brutalized with the words "NO ONE WALKS AWAY FROM OMEGA" scrawled in blood above their corpses. This elaborate operation seemed to all be a set-up orchestrated by Omega – in the ensuing emergency exfiltration, a rocket downed Raptor-1's helicopter, with the man personally responsible for this trap walking through the wreckage to capture the agents with his own cold-blooded hands.

His name? Colonel Lev Kravchenko, leader of the Omega Group. And in war-torn Berlin, he has one final job for Requiem's "finest" before he ends his rivals once and for all.