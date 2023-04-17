Werewolf: The Apocalypse 5th Edition Core Rulebook Coming This August World of Darkness has confirmed a new core rulebook will be coming for Werewolf: The Apocalypse, centering around 5E rules.

World of Darkness has revealed that they will be releasing Werewolf: The Apocalypse 5th Edition Core Rulebook, set to be released this August. This will officially launch this series into the current versions of WoD content, alongside the already successful run of Vampire: The Masquerade and Hunter: The Reckoning. You can currently pre-order the book ahead of its release this August for $55, and the company will reveal more of what's in store on April 20th.

"Gaia is dying. The ices melt, while the seas swell. The heat rises, while the forests wither. Extinction threatens millions, in favor of the few. The Garou — warlike shapeshifters torn be­tween Rage and spirit, between Wolf and Man, and champions of the earth-mother — have failed. The Apocalypse is here. Yet, a new generation of Garou now call upon their Rage to confront the forces of destruction, avarice, and greed ravaging the earth-mother. With tooth and claw the Garou will wrest her from the brink of death — or follow her enemies to the grave. Will you answer their howl? What legends will the Garou sing of you? When will you Rage?"