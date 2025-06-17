Posted in: Games, Paradox Interactive, Video Games | Tagged: Age Of Wonders 4

Age of Wonders 4: Archon Prophecy Launches This August

Age of Wonders 4 has confirmed the next major expansion for the game, Archon Prophecy, will arrive for PC and consoles in mid-August

Article Summary Archon Prophecy expansion for Age of Wonders 4 launches mid-August on PC and consoles.

New culture, two forms, and Prophecy Traits let you reshape your empire with magical monuments.

Explore two new story realms, each offering unique quests and challenges for players to conquer.

Unlock four new Tomes, the Battlesaint hero class, mounts, units, and fresh in-game content.

Paradox Interactive confirmed that they have a new expansion coming to Age of Wonders 4, as Archon Prophecy will arrive for PC and consoles later this Summer. The short version of this is that you're going to see magic become a lot more prominent in the game, as you'll see monuments in cities dedicated to various forms of the arcane, as well as more narrative content, two story realms, and several more additions. We have the details below from the devs as the expansion will be released on August 12, both as a standalone release and as part of the Expansion Pass.

Age of Wonders 4: Archon Prophecy

New Culture: Build your empire with the help of the Architects – construct vast, magical monuments within your cities and dedicate them to the affinity of your choice to empower your economy and unlock powerful bonuses. Shape your domain and carve your ideology into the world.

Build your empire with the help of the Architects – construct vast, magical monuments within your cities and dedicate them to the affinity of your choice to empower your economy and unlock powerful bonuses. Shape your domain and carve your ideology into the world. Two New Forms: Elysian – ascended, heavenly beings that bring a touch of the divine to your realm. Ancient – withered and bent beings from the depths of history – and other, more sinister places.

New Narrative Content: Forge your destiny with Prophecy Traits — new society traits that help you shape your empire. Early in your journey a vision will appear, challenging you to define your ruler's purpose and ambitions. How you interpret it is up to you, but fulfilling the Prophecy will unlock powerful rewards.

Forge your destiny with — new society traits that help you shape your empire. Early in your journey a vision will appear, challenging you to define your ruler's purpose and ambitions. How you interpret it is up to you, but fulfilling the Prophecy will unlock powerful rewards. Two New Story Realms: Rings of Emnora – Enter the hidden realm of Emnora, stronghold of the Archons, in a search for aid in the eternal war against Urrath. Cliffs of Sordünn – Land on the Coast of Sordünn and explore an ancient land that fell into the endless horrors of the Umbral Abyss. Reclaim the realm from Urrath's clutches and fulfill a Prophecy that will shape the war between light and darkness.

Four New Tomes: Tome of Virtue: Empower your armies with unwavering righteousness and bolster their fighting strength until the bitter end. Tome of Prophecies: Weave fate into every moment with prophetic spells and omens that shape the battlefield. Tome of the Revenant: Channel the power of the dead, and take vengeance against the living. Tome of the Archon: Summon celestial allies and ascend your units to the ranks of Archons.

New Hero Class: Answer the call of the divine with the power of the Battlesaint. Whether guiding the faithful as a sacred support unit or standing firm as a martyr-like tank, the Battlesaint turns virtue into strength and sacrifice into victory.

Answer the call of the divine with the power of the Battlesaint. Whether guiding the faithful as a sacred support unit or standing firm as a martyr-like tank, the Battlesaint turns virtue into strength and sacrifice into victory. And So Much More, including seven new wildlife units roaming the wilds, two new mounts, five new music tracks from composer Michiel van den Bos, several map updates, new interface skin and many other smaller things!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!