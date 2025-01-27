Posted in: Games, Hogwarts Legacy, Video Games, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment | Tagged: harry potter

Hogwarts Legacy To Release PC Modding Update & Creator Kit

Those who have been modding Hogwarts Legacy on PC will get new tools soon, as the devs will provide a Creator Kit and more this week

WB Games made an interesting announcement this morning for Hogwarts Legacy, specifically for PC players, as they're adding new tools for you to mod the game. Starting on January 30, a new free update will be released on Steam and the Epic Games Store that will provide players with the ability to access and download available mods directly from the main menu in the game. What's more, they're also adding their own Creator Kit for free, specifically on the Epic Games Store. You can see more in the latest video above.

PC Modding Update & Creator Kit

CurseForge, one of the world's largest repository of mods and addons for video games, will be hosting and moderating the Hogwarts Legacy mods. The Hogwarts Legacy Creator Kit will support modding new quests, dungeons, and character enhancements such as cosmetics and skins. The mods can then be submitted through the CurseForge platform to be published in the game. Providing details on the integrated modding system, Hogwarts Legacy developer Avalanche Software conjured up a new video that discusses what players can expect and showcases some of the studio's favorite mods that will be available when the feature launches next month. Highlighted in the video is the "Dungeon of Doom" mod, a dungeon packed with combat and hidden secrets, as well as all-new broom replacement mods, expanded character creation, outfit customization and more.

Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy is an open-world action RPG set in the world first introduced in the Harry Potter books. Embark on a journey through familiar and new locations as you explore and discover magical beasts, customize your character and craft potions, master spell casting, upgrade talents and become the wizard you want to be. Experience Hogwarts in the 1800s. Your character is a student who holds the key to an ancient secret that threatens to tear the wizarding world apart. Make allies, battle Dark wizards, and ultimately decide the fate of the wizarding world. Your legacy is what you make of it. Live the Unwritten.

