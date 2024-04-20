Posted in: Activision, Call of Duty, eSports, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Call Of Duty League

Call Of Duty League Championship Weekend 2024 Dates Announced

Activision released new details about the Call Of Duty League Championship Weekend 2024, including dates and ticket information.

Article Summary Call Of Duty League Championship 2024 is set for July 18-21 in Allen, Texas.

Tickets are available, with prices ranging from $29 for a day to $299 for VIP access.

The future of the league is uncertain, with decisions pending post-championship.

Challengers Finals to feature 16 teams, with qualification details similar to last year.

Activision has revealed new details about what will happen during the Call Of Duty League Championship Weekend 2024, as we now have dates, a venue, and more. We now know the event will be held from July 18-21 in person in Allen, Texas (outside Dallas) at the Credit Union of Texas Events Center. Those looking to get their hands on tickets can do so via the league's website, as we now wait for the teams to be decided in the next month or so.

What will become of the league after this season still seems to be up in the air. As we've seen from the Overwatch League, it looked like Xbox Game Studios was more than happy not to be involved with it and give ESL FACEIT Group the ball. Since the CDL operates in roughly the same way, even with a recent blog post giving some optimism, the future of the league is still kinda in the air until we get a confirmation of its return.

Call Of Duty League Championship 2024

Everything is on the line: the money, the glory, and the Championship trophy. With a season full of storylines, roster changes and epic battles, you can't afford to miss this larger than life weekend!

Individual Day Tickets – General Admission

Thursday – $29

Friday – $49

Saturday – $79

Championship Sunday – $79

CDL Playoffs and Championship – Four Day Reserved (Thursday – Sunday) – $229

CDL Playoffs and Championship – VIP (Thursday – Sunday) – $299

2024 Challengers Finals

Challengers is back at Champs, culminating the Challengers season in a 16-team finale. Qualification will work similarly to last year, with ten teams qualifying based on overall Challenger Points earned throughout the season (4 NA, 4 EU, 1 APAC, 1 LATAM) and six teams battling through last-chance qualifiers (2 NA, 2 EU, 1 APAC, and 1 LATAM). Last Chance Qualifiers will take place on July 6 and 7. Challenger Finals will return to the CDL main stage on Sunday prior to the CDL Championship.

