Call Of Duty League Offers A New Solution For Gamertags

Activision-Blizzard and the Call Of Duty League have launched a new way for you to get a better gamertag within their ranks. In this day and age, especially with so many players having created original names or taken up many of the original names you would go for without a random name generator, it's hard to get something simple that stands out. Because who really wants to have a name that has a series of nonsensical numbers at the end because everyone else beat you o the punch on your favorite phrase or name? Well, the team now has a solution that might help you as they have launched CDL MyTag, a new way to come up with something original that will give you a fearsome name as you fight against mighty foes such as Smeef, Loafus, and Buttlet.

The system is pretty simple as you click this link, you'll be taken to a small page where you fill out a couple of fields. They're not asking for a lot, just a birth month, your first initial, your favorite Call Of Duty League team, and your preferred playstyle. From there it will kick back and form a name based on the options you put in. We threw in some random choices and got names like Raiscan, Flaklith, and Favaboom. (Feel free to take any of those, we're not using them.) But if you spend enough time messing with it you'll see there's a pattern as to how it decides letters that go into the name with each option determining 1-2 letters at a time. For example, Favaboom was changed to Slayboom when we changed our play style and favorite team. So it's random, but only to a degree. Have fun messing with it if you need a name change.