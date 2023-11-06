Posted in: Activision, Call of Duty, eSports, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Call Of Duty League

Call Of Duty League Will Launch 2024 Season On December 8

We now know the planned schedule for the Call Of Duty League 2024 season, as the first Major leg will kick off on December 8.

Article Summary The Call Of Duty League 2024 season will begin with online qualifiers on December 8.

Major I tournament will be hosted in Boston by The Boston Breach.

Miami Heretics are hosting Major II in their first season in South Florida.

The league will feature game modes such as Hardpoint, Search and Destroy, and Control.

Activision Blizzard announced this week what they have planned schedule-wise for the 2024 Season of Call Of Duty League. The esports league will be kicking things off on December 8, as they will have online qualifiers between all of the teams before eventually heading to Boston for the Major I tournament. We have the rundown of the schedule below.

Major I Hosted by The Boston Breach

From hosting a Challengers tournament two years ago to hosting Call of Duty League Tournaments in consecutive years, the kickoff of major tournaments for the 2024 circuit is primed for an exciting kickoff to the Majors. As new teams, rosters, and storylines have dominated this offseason, this is the first test on LAN for the 2024 season.

Major II Hosted by The Miami Heretics

The new kids on the block, the Miami Heretics, are jumping right in the deep end and hosting a major tournament in South Florida during their inaugural season. The excitement surrounding a Heretics-led major will be impalpable.

Major III Hosted by The Toronto Ultra

After two successful majors hosted in previous seasons, you had to know we are headed back to the Six. The 2023 runner-ups will be ready to show out to their hometowns as they welcome the rest of the CDL. The playoff scenarios will be heating up, so all eyes will be on this tournament.

Major IV Hosted by The Carolina Royal Ravens

A new home for the Royal Ravens lands in Charlotte, North Carolina, and they want to show out for their fans. The excitement around this tournament will be electric, with the potential of final playoff spots on the line. Who is headed to Championship Weekend? Who is headed home? The answer lies at the new home of the Royal Ravens.

Call Of Duty League 2024 Qualifying Weeks

This season, each major qualifier will consist of four or five weeks of online gameplay, during which time each team will play seven games. Those qualifying weeks will determine the seeding for the LAN matches at team-hosted major tournaments.

Points: Due to the shift to seven games per qualifier and four majors, LAN CDL Points will be increased to ensure the importance of performance at each Major.

Due to the shift to seven games per qualifier and four majors, LAN CDL Points will be increased to ensure the importance of performance at each Major. Game Modes: The season will be played on Hardpoint, Search and Destroy, and Control game modes.

