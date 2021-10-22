Ariana Grande Returns To Fortnite For More Halloween Fun

Epic Games has a new Fortnitemares addition this month as Ariana Grande returns to Fortnite for a bit of Halloween fun and more. Throughout the month, players have been unraveling tarot cards every week that bring out different things into the game, and the latest addition came the pop performer in some special space gear for the month along with some additional accessories to match. As you can see here, you can collect them now, but only for a short period of time.

Fortnite is once again teaming up with the reigning Princess of Pop, Ariana Grande, to celebrate her favorite holiday, Halloween! She recently returned to the Fortnite Island and has been inviting players to join her on the Monster Hunter Questline. But now, she is also bringing along some new accessories to prepare players for the hunt! Starting today, players can take down monsters as Spacefarer Ariana Grande and owners of the Outfit who complete her Questline before November 1 will also unlock the glorious Captain A. Grande Style and the All-Weather Extractor Pickaxe (Dark Style)!

Week 3 is here with five cards to be flipped. There's no pattern as to when they'll turn over, but try using the hints to unwrap what they'll let slip.

  • Update (October 21 at 8 PM ET): You may have helped Spacefarer Ariana Grande hunt monsters in her Monster Hunter Questline. Now you can hunt monsters AS Spacefarer Ariana Grande. For Fortnitemares, owners of the Outfit who complete her Questline before Fortnitemares ends (November 2) will unlock the Captain A. Grande Style. (The Style will be unlocked for all Outfit owners at the end of Chapter 2 Season 8.)
  • Update (October 19 at 8 PM ET): Crimson is in: lover of the night Sanctum awakens with the new Crimson Sanctum alt Style. Be armored in red while bestilling your beating heart.

