Dragon Ball Super Reveals Perfect Combination: Goku & Piccolo Leader

Dragon Ball Super Card Game's next set Zenkai Series - Perfect Combination will feature a Son Goku and Piccolo Leader from the Saiyan Saga.

Article Summary New expansion for Dragon Ball Super Card Game, Zenkai Series - Perfect Combination, announced.

The set includes a Son Goku and Piccolo Leader, inspired by the Saiyan Saga.

This 6th expansion of Zenkai Series will be the last before series is retitled Zenkai Series EX.

The Future Trunks Saga is highlighted with characters like Zamasu, Goku Black and Future Trunks.

Bandai has revealed the next Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. After some teases, the main website for the game has announced with a new banner that the title of this set is Zenkai Series – Perfect Combination. This is the sixth expansion of the Zenkai Series and is overall the 23rd main series Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. This set does include a God Rare that has not yet been revealed. This will be the fifth God Rare in the hobby after Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta from Realm of the Gods, Bardock from Rise of the Z-Legends, Son Goku from Wild Resurgence, and Super Saiyan Gogeta from Critical Blow. This expansion, which will be the last standard Zenkai Series set before this series block is retitled Zenkai Series EX, includes multiple focuses, which will be introduced via these previews. The first confirmed focus of the Zenkai Series – Perfect Combination is The Future Trunks Saga featuring Zamasu, Goku Black, Future Trunks, Mai, Goku, Vegeta, Vegito, and more. Today, let's take a look at the Blue-colored Leader from Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Zenkai Series – Perfect Combination.

Now, we get another new Saga added to the focus of the Zenkai Series – Perfect Combination: the Saiyan Saga. Son Goku, as seen in his battle against Raditz appears on the Leader Front. Flip the card over to the Awaken side to reveal one of the most iconic team-ups in the series' history, between former enemies Son Goku and Piccolo. The artwork is solid here, and The Saiyan Saga hasn't been truly revisited in a major way since Unison Warrior Series – Saiyan Showdown, so this is a welcome focus.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more about this collectible hobby, including card reveals and product drops, right here daily.

