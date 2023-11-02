Posted in: Activision, Call of Duty: Mobile, Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: call of duty

Call Of Duty: Mobile Celebrates Its Fourth Anniversary

Can you beleiev it's bee four years since Call Of Duty: Mobile came out? Activision can, and is celebrating with an all-new season.

Key Points Activision celebrates 4th anniversary of Call Of Duty: Mobile with all-new Season 10.

Season 10 introduces Ground War: Breach game mode and return of The Club from year 1.

Players can earn Battle Pass rewards, new characters, weapon blueprints, and upgrades.

New updates, Seasonal Challenges, Events, and improvements launching throughout the season.

Activision is celebrating the fourth anniversary of Call Of Duty: Mobile with a new season that brings in some fun content. Season 10, or at least this version of Season 10 (as they have had a few), will bring in a brand new game mode as you can now play Ground War: Breach, as well as the return of The Club, which we haven't seen since the game's first year. We have notes from the developers below and a new trailer, as you can read the finer details on their latest blog.

"Call of Duty: Mobile – Season 10: 4th Anniversary gives players the opportunity to earn 50 tiers of Battle Pass rewards with a new supply of free and premium content, including operators such as Ether – Bird of Paradise, David Mason – Maestro, and Beatrice – Midnighter, as well as the Bruen MK9 LMG, Gunship Scorestreak, Weapon Blueprints, Calling Cards, Charms, Call of Duty Points, and more launching throughout the season! Season 10: 4th Anniversary will also include a variety of updates and improvements to the game on top of new Seasonal Challenges, Draws, a Themed Event, and more, releasing in the store at launch and throughout the season."

New Mode: Ground War: Breach – Featuring an all-new Ground War mode built from the ground up for Call of Duty: Mobile, Ground War: Breach takes place on the new Memnos Island map and can be played in Multiplayer or in a scripted single-player mission.

Featuring an all-new Ground War mode built from the ground up for Call of Duty: Mobile, Ground War: Breach takes place on the new Memnos Island map and can be played in Multiplayer or in a scripted single-player mission. Return of The Club – First featured during the first anniversary of Call of Duty: Mobile, The Club makes a return in Season 10, just in time for the 4th anniversary. Players can hit the dance floor, DJ for a session, and group up with other players in the club. A new floor has also been added, along with a boxing ring and new mini-games to earn rewards.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!