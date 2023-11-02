Posted in: Activision, Call of Duty: Mobile, Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: call of duty
Call Of Duty: Mobile Celebrates Its Fourth Anniversary
Can you beleiev it's bee four years since Call Of Duty: Mobile came out? Activision can, and is celebrating with an all-new season.
Key Points
- Activision celebrates 4th anniversary of Call Of Duty: Mobile with all-new Season 10.
- Season 10 introduces Ground War: Breach game mode and return of The Club from year 1.
- Players can earn Battle Pass rewards, new characters, weapon blueprints, and upgrades.
- New updates, Seasonal Challenges, Events, and improvements launching throughout the season.
Activision is celebrating the fourth anniversary of Call Of Duty: Mobile with a new season that brings in some fun content. Season 10, or at least this version of Season 10 (as they have had a few), will bring in a brand new game mode as you can now play Ground War: Breach, as well as the return of The Club, which we haven't seen since the game's first year. We have notes from the developers below and a new trailer, as you can read the finer details on their latest blog.
"Call of Duty: Mobile – Season 10: 4th Anniversary gives players the opportunity to earn 50 tiers of Battle Pass rewards with a new supply of free and premium content, including operators such as Ether – Bird of Paradise, David Mason – Maestro, and Beatrice – Midnighter, as well as the Bruen MK9 LMG, Gunship Scorestreak, Weapon Blueprints, Calling Cards, Charms, Call of Duty Points, and more launching throughout the season! Season 10: 4th Anniversary will also include a variety of updates and improvements to the game on top of new Seasonal Challenges, Draws, a Themed Event, and more, releasing in the store at launch and throughout the season."
- New Mode: Ground War: Breach – Featuring an all-new Ground War mode built from the ground up for Call of Duty: Mobile, Ground War: Breach takes place on the new Memnos Island map and can be played in Multiplayer or in a scripted single-player mission.
- Return of The Club – First featured during the first anniversary of Call of Duty: Mobile, The Club makes a return in Season 10, just in time for the 4th anniversary. Players can hit the dance floor, DJ for a session, and group up with other players in the club. A new floor has also been added, along with a boxing ring and new mini-games to earn rewards.