Call Of Duty: Mobile Is Going To The Wild West In Season Four
Comments
Activision and Tencent Games have revealed Season Four of Call Of Duty: Mobile is on the way and it's headed to the Wild West. The season will be called "Spurned and Burned" and will officially launch on Wednesday, May 26th at 5pm PT. Two new multiplayer modes will be added to the mix as you can play 1v1 Duel mode as well as "Capture the Gold". You'll also be able to fight it out on Dome, a new map from Modern Warfare 3. Not to mention new additions to the game and some balancing. We have the details for you below.
- Clan Wars: With this brand-new competitive event that runs alongside each Ranked Series, players can progress to the top of the leaderboard through a series of events to capture nodes. Each week, clans compete against 5 other clans for a chance to earn prizes, including a clan currency which they use to acquire special items in the clan store.
- Ranked Season 2: Players who want even more of a challenge can participate in the new ranked season.
- New Multiplayer Mode – 1v1 Duel: A new optimized version of 1v1 Duel available for a limited time (May 26) with unlimited bullets set in western theme. Players can also use operator skills on scorestreaks in a featured showdown event.
- New Multiplayer Mode – Capture the Gold: Available for a limited time, this mode puts a Wild West spin on Capture the Flag by requiring players to grab gold instead.
- Marquee Event: In "High Noon Chase," players form a posse to track down a stagecoach full of bank robbers in this no escape chase, unlocking nodes and earning XP and themed rewards along the way. This seasonal event will be launching later in the season on June 11.
- Weapon Balancing: The team has launched an exhaustive weapon balance pass with this update based on feedback from the community. Many different weapons across all categories, including NA-45, QXR, HBRa3 and Man-O-War, have been adjusted for the benefit of all players.
- World Championship 2021: The first round of the WC 2021 begins on June 3.