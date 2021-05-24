Call Of Duty: Mobile Is Going To The Wild West In Season Four

Activision and Tencent Games have revealed Season Four of Call Of Duty: Mobile is on the way and it's headed to the Wild West. The season will be called "Spurned and Burned" and will officially launch on Wednesday, May 26th at 5pm PT. Two new multiplayer modes will be added to the mix as you can play 1v1 Duel mode as well as "Capture the Gold". You'll also be able to fight it out on Dome, a new map from Modern Warfare 3. Not to mention new additions to the game and some balancing. We have the details for you below.