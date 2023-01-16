Call Of Duty: Mobile Launches New Season One For 2023 Its a brand new year, and with it comes a brand new set of seasons for Call Of Duty: Mobile, starring with a "Reawakening."

Activision will launch a new cycle of seasons for Call Of Duty: Mobile for 2023, with the first one starting on Wednesday. The first season will celebrate the Lunar New Year as we enter the Year Of The Rabbit with a whole new theme of "Reawakening," complete with new gear to get, new maps to explore, new modes to fight in, and so much more. We got the details for you below and a new trailer, as you can find more refined info on the game's website. The new season will launch on January 18th, 2023.

"Call of Duty: Mobile – Season 1: Reawakening gives players the opportunity to earn 50 new tiers of Battle Pass rewards with a fresh supply of free and premium content, including operators such as Cassius – Fate's Champion and Rampage – Venomous, new Dingo – Conquest All weapon, Weapon Blueprints, Calling Cards, Charms, Call of Duty Points (CP), and more launching throughout the season!

Updated Map: Nuketown – Year of the Rabbit: Fan-favorite Nuketown returns with a Lunar New Year theme. The same great map that players have known and loved for years with a completely new look.

Fan-favorite Nuketown returns with a Lunar New Year theme. The same great map that players have known and loved for years with a completely new look. New Isolated BR Locations: Two new locations have appeared on the Isolated Battle Royale map. The Ecology Lab contains greenhouses with computers that players can interact with, while the T-3 Refinery plant features two "treatment cylinders" that create an updraft for players to jump into and fly up and out of the building.

Two new locations have appeared on the Isolated Battle Royale map. The Ecology Lab contains greenhouses with computers that players can interact with, while the T-3 Refinery plant features two "treatment cylinders" that create an updraft for players to jump into and fly up and out of the building. New and Updated MP Modes: Big Head Blizzard is a humorous mode that features players' heads getting larger as they do more damage, while Super Attack of the Undead returns in an updated mode that reflects the Season's Lunar New Year theme..

Big Head Blizzard is a humorous mode that features players' heads getting larger as they do more damage, while Super Attack of the Undead returns in an updated mode that reflects the Season's Lunar New Year theme.. Lunar New Year Updates: Red Envelopes return in new BR locations that contain seasonal currency, while the diminutive R.A.B.T robot appears randomly on Isolated offering players a chance to receive loot if they damage it quickly. Loot Balloons can also be found around various POIs. Players can shoot them down and receive loot, complete with a celebratory fireworks display.