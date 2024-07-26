Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Thunderful, Video Games | Tagged: SteamWorld Heist II

SteamWorld Heist II Releases Brand-New Music Video

Check out a brand new video for SteamWorld Heist II, as Thunderful has released a new music video to promote the game's release

Article Summary Thunderful releases a new music video for SteamWorld Heist II featuring "A Life Of Undelightment" by Steam Powered Giraffe.

SteamWorld Heist II launches August 8, 2024, with exciting gameplay and challenging naval combat mechanics.

Captain Leeway and his crew combat a deadly water crisis in a vast ocean filled with adventure, mystery, and danger.

Equip and upgrade your Steambots, engage in real-time battles, raid enemy bases, and forge alliances in lively bars.

Indie game developer and publisher Thunderful has a new music video out this morning for SteamWorld Heist II to help promote the game's release next week. As you can see from the video above, they've created a new toe-tapping song that has been crafted exclusively for the game. The song "A Life Of Undelightment" was composed by the musical group Steam Powered Giraffe, who did the original soundtrack for the first game. Enjoy the video as the game will be released on August 8, 2024.

SteamWorld Heist II

All is not well on the waves; a crisis is brewing. A water crisis! Mysteriously, this precious resource has turned deadly, corroding metal limbs and mechanical hearts. Take charge as Captain Leeway joined by his ragtag crew of Steambots to uncover the enigmatic menace threatening the Great Sea. As Captain, you hold the fate of your crew in your hands. Equip them with different weapons, customize their abilities and equipment, and use the rich job system to overcome any challenge that comes your way. From seasoned veterans to eager recruits, your crew looks to you for guidance as you navigate the dangers of the Great Sea.

In the heat of battle, precision is key. Take aim and let your shots ricochet with deadly accuracy. Every move counts as you strategize your way to victory, using your environment to your advantage and bouncing bullets off surfaces to outmaneuver your enemies. Set sail and explore the vast ocean blue, where adventure, mystery, and danger await beyond each breaking wave… Engage in real-time naval combat, raid enemy bases, and seize valuable loot to bolster your crew's strength. And when the battles are won, take respite at one of the lively bars where you can relax, upgrade your gear and crew, and forge new alliances with fellow bots.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!