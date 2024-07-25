Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Scopley | Tagged: my hero academia, Stumble Guys

Stumble Guys Announces My Hero Academia Collaboration

A new collaboration is on the way to Stumble Guys as several characters from the anime My Hero Academia will be added to the mix

Article Summary Stumble Guys teams up with My Hero Academia, adding popular characters like Deku and Bakugo.

Players will battle a giant robot invasion in the new 'Hero Exam' course using unique Quirks.

Discover new cosmetics including Stumblers, emotes, footsteps, and victory dances.

Limited-time events, themed Stumblepass, and daily missions with player rewards fully available.

Scopely has revealed a new collaboration for Stumble Guys this week, as players will see the characters and settings of My Hero Academia be added to the game. The game will be getting Izuku Midoriya (Deku), Katsuki Bakugo, Ochaco Uraraka, and several more characters from the anime for a few weeks, as you'll use your abilities to save the Ground Beta from a robot invasion that threatens to destroy everything! What's more, different characters and levels will have powers, abilities, and special interactive elements to make you feel more like you're a superhero. Part of this is for fun, but we won't lie when we say we know part of this is also as a promotion for the series' upcoming movie, My Hero Academia: You're Next, coming to theaters on October 11. We have more details about the event below, as the collab will be live starting today.

Stumble Guys x My Hero Academia

Set in a world where nearly everyone has superpowers, Join Izuku Midoriya (Deku), Katsuki Bakugo, Ochaco Uraraka, and other MHA characters as you battle to save the Ground Beta from a GIANT ROBOT INVASION! This latest update to Stumble Guys introduces a brand-new course dubbed "Hero Exam" where players must make the treacherous climb up to the giant robot before dishing out enough damage to succeed. Using special QUIRKS that will power up efforts, players can attack and interact with the environment in an exhilarating race map experience that seamlessly blends teamwork and competition. Players will discover new cosmetics, spanning Stumblers, emotes, footsteps, and victory dances.

One new course designed after MHA-themed Giant Robot

New 'Quirks' system – themed player skills to attack and interact with

New cosmetics: Stumblers, Emotes, Footsteps, and Victory Dances!

Limited-Time Collection event, Special Events, themed Stumblepass

Daily Mission milestones and player rewards across events

