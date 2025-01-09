Posted in: Activision, Call of Duty: Mobile, Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: call of duty
Call of Duty: Mobile Reveals New Season One Coming January 15
Call of Duty: Mobile has started a brand new set of seasons to match the current incarnation of the main game, with Season 1 on the way
Activision revealed the full details of the next season of Call of Duty: Mobile, as they start all over again next week. It's a new year, which means there will be a new round of seasons to match the new version of CoD out now, Black Ops 6. The latest Season One, which is called Wings of Vengeance, will kick off on January 15. But before that, we have a snippet of the new content revealed in their latest blog for you below and a new trailer showing it off.
Call of Duty: Mobile – Season One: Wings of Vengeance
Parkour Chase
Carnival Shootout
Tank Battleground
Enter an 8v8 slugfest in a new Ground War map where Operators battle it out in tanks. Choose from two different tanks and roll over buffs that appear in fixed locations throughout the match, providing temporary benefits to help you blast your way to victory