Call of Duty: Mobile Reveals New Season One Coming January 15

Call of Duty: Mobile has started a brand new set of seasons to match the current incarnation of the main game, with Season 1 on the way

New Parkour Chase map pushes reflexes with solo and multiplayer races.

Carnival Shootout introduces a 5v5 target competition with pistols and melee.

Tank Battleground 8v8 mode offers epic tank battles and strategic buffs.

Activision revealed the full details of the next season of Call of Duty: Mobile, as they start all over again next week. It's a new year, which means there will be a new round of seasons to match the new version of CoD out now, Black Ops 6. The latest Season One, which is called Wings of Vengeance, will kick off on January 15. But before that, we have a snippet of the new content revealed in their latest blog for you below and a new trailer showing it off.

Call of Duty: Mobile – Season One: Wings of Vengeance

Parkour Chase

Warm up those cold winter bones with a parkour race on Chase, a new virtual-themed map with plentiful obstacles that will test your reflexes across solo and multiplayer races featuring a variety of difficulty levels. Complete challenges to earn rewards and cross the finish line first to become the ultimate winner.

Carnival Shootout

Enter a target shooting competition in this new 5v5 map and mode that tests your ability to hit various targets with an assortment of pistols and melee weapons that up the difficulty factor. Earn points for blasting small, medium, and large targets. Primary Weapons won't deal damage to enemy players, but Operator Skills will. At regular intervals, several players will be teleported to the other side, allowing them to cause havoc. Use your Melee Weapon to knock them off balance before you're transported back to your team to continue the target shootout. Grab buffs for your Operator that appear around the map at fixed locations, such as earning a BR Class Effect, Operator Skill, or random buff like Unlimited Ammo.

Tank Battleground

Enter an 8v8 slugfest in a new Ground War map where Operators battle it out in tanks. Choose from two different tanks and roll over buffs that appear in fixed locations throughout the match, providing temporary benefits to help you blast your way to victory

