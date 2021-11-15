Call Of Duty: Mobile Season 10: Shadows To Launch November 17th

Activision and Tencent Games will be launching the tenth season of Call Of Duty: Mobile this Wednesday as we enter that "Shadows". This season brings about new additions that will make a lot of players happy as you're getting aid in the Templar search for the missing agent Stansfield, which will take place on a brand new MP map Vacant. All of which will be a part of the "Search for Stansfield" themed event launching this season. You can check out the map in the video below along with some notes on what else is arriving, and you can get the more detailed info here.

During Season 10 players will have the opportunity to earn 50 new tiers of Battle Pass rewards. Shadows Return includes a fresh supply of free and premium content, including new characters such as Templar – Unredeemed and Stansfield, two new functional weapons – the CBR4 SMG, and the SVD semi-automatic sniper rifle, a new Scorestreak, Weapon Blueprints, Calling Cards, Charms, COD Points (CP), and more launching throughout the season! New Map – Vacant – New to Call Of Duty: Mobile, Vacant was First featured in the original Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. Set in an abandoned office building in Pripyat, Ukraine, players can fight in the building containing various office equipment, cubicles, and random debris lying around, or outside among the destroyed vehicles, shipping containers, and a large oil tank.

New Themed Event – Search for Stansfield – Players join forces to help Templar – Unredeemed search for Stansfield by unlocking nodes and earning XP and themed rewards along the way.

New MP Mode – Control – A popular mode in the Call of Duty franchise, Control is all about teamwork. Each team takes turns attacking and defending capture points but with limited respawns, like a mixture of Domination and Search & Destroy. The first team to win three rounds will be victorious.

New Ranked Series & Clan Wars Seasons – In Season 10 brings a refresh for both Clan Wars and Ranked Series. This means new Epic rewards to earn on top of various updates to the systems of both of these competitive options.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Call of Duty®: Mobile – Announcing Season 10: Shadows Return (https://youtu.be/NiKjvVJjxUs)