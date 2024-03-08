Posted in: Activision, Call of Duty: Mobile, Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: Call Of Duty: Mobile

Call Of Duty: Mobile Season 3 – Vintage Vigilance Launches March 13

Activision revealed new details to Call Of Duty: Mobile Season 3 – Vintage Vigilance, as this latest season will launch next Wednesday.

Article Summary Call Of Duty: Mobile Season 3, Vintage Vigilance, launches March 13 with new features.

Cheshire Park, a map from Modern Warfare, is included in the new season’s lineup.

Seasonal events like Contraband Chase and Spring Easter Hunt offer unique rewards.

Store update brings in Legendary Draws and a Battle Pass Vault from Season 8 2022.

Activision revealed what's to come in the latest version of Season 3 to hit Call Of Duty: Mobile, as it arrives this Wednesday. Being dubbed Vintage Vigilance, this season comes with what they are referring to as "mob-certified" content, including a new SMG and the Cheshire Park Multiplayer map that was introduced back in Modern Warfare. You're also getting a new Operator skill, new noir-styled weapons, an Easter event, and Operators in the Battle Pass and in-game Store. We have the details from their latest blog below, as the season launches on March 13.

Call Of Duty: Mobile – Season 3 – Vintage Vigilance New Multiplayer Map: Cheshire Park

First introduced in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Cheshire Park is a medium-sized map offering a classic three-lane layout with a luxurious fountain and courtyard at the center. The surrounding streets and alleys weave through upscale establishments, the sun setting in the evening sky. The tightly packed metropolitan layout makes for ample tactical opportunities when pursuing your enemies. New Themed Events: Contraband Chase, Spring Easter Hunt

Contraband Chase: Collect and deliver cargo to earn points and unlock rewards like the Vivian Harris — Battle Docent and RUS-79U — Dead Letters Weapon Blueprints.

Collect and deliver cargo to earn points and unlock rewards like the Vivian Harris — Battle Docent and RUS-79U — Dead Letters Weapon Blueprints. Spring Easter Hung: Complete the mission to stock up Hammers that can be used to crack open Easter Eggs. Normal Easter Eggs award one point each and Lucky Eggs rewards two points each, while Bomb Eggs remove a point. Redeem your earned points for rewards including the GKS — Curious Kitten Weapon Blueprint. New Call Of Duty: Mobile Seasonal Challenges and Featured Events Complete new Seasonal Challenges and Events rewarding Operator Skins, Weapon Blueprints, Battle Pass XP, and more. Plus, restore health as well as ammo when using the newly optimized Vulture Perk. Optimized Vulture Perk: When using the updated Vulture Perk, players will now restore health and trigger health recovery, as well as pick up ammunition when running over an ammo bag. This addition should encourage a more aggressive playstyle as Operators rush in to recover their health before pivoting to the next fight. Check the in-game Events tab throughout the season for more info, including Daily Mission rewards and Monthly Login incentives. Store Update: New Legendary Draws

Lone Shot: Deploy as a gothic gunslinger with the Legendary Dame — Break of Dawn Operator Skin. Also get the chance to earn her weapon of choice, the Kilo Bolt-Action — Scarlet Shot.

Deploy as a gothic gunslinger with the Legendary Dame — Break of Dawn Operator Skin. Also get the chance to earn her weapon of choice, the Kilo Bolt-Action — Scarlet Shot. New Order: Killgore — Dissidence is ready for battle with a sophisticated black and gold uniform and his golden modified HVK-30 — New Reign, a deadly weapon and a shining symbol of his success as a mercenary.

Killgore — Dissidence is ready for battle with a sophisticated black and gold uniform and his golden modified HVK-30 — New Reign, a deadly weapon and a shining symbol of his success as a mercenary. Top Sleuth: Someone's got to take on the mob boss and Artery — Enforcement is the Operator to do it. Sporting a classic detective suit, she's ready to engage enemies near and far with the aid of her ZGR 20mm — Coffee Craze.

Someone's got to take on the mob boss and Artery — Enforcement is the Operator to do it. Sporting a classic detective suit, she's ready to engage enemies near and far with the aid of her ZGR 20mm — Coffee Craze. Gold Digger: Deadly and intimidating, Demir — Imminent Danger means business as an undercover agent willing to rub shoulders with gangsters if it means taking down a mark. When the battle begins, his preferred weapon is the LK24 — The Vault, also available to earn in the Lucky Draw.

Deadly and intimidating, Demir — Imminent Danger means business as an undercover agent willing to rub shoulders with gangsters if it means taking down a mark. When the battle begins, his preferred weapon is the LK24 — The Vault, also available to earn in the Lucky Draw. Shutterbug Draw: Add some steampunk flavor to your Loadouts with the Legendary TEC-9 — Film Noir Weapon Blueprint, based on the new Season 3 weapon and designed with film reels on the magazine and stock. Deploy to the field as Scylla — Hidden Observer, mixing vintage and tactical attire for a look perfectly themed to the new season.

Add some steampunk flavor to your Loadouts with the Legendary TEC-9 — Film Noir Weapon Blueprint, based on the new Season 3 weapon and designed with film reels on the magazine and stock. Deploy to the field as Scylla — Hidden Observer, mixing vintage and tactical attire for a look perfectly themed to the new season. Battle Pass Vault: Season 3 brings the Battle Pass content from Season 8 2022: Train to Nowhere.

