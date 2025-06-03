Posted in: Daybreak Games, Dungeons & Dragons, Games, Video Games | Tagged: d&d, Dungeons & Dragons Online

Dungeons & Dragons Online To Experience The Chill Of Ravenloft

Dungeons & Dragons Online has revealed a brand-new expansion coming out this year, as The Chill Of Ravenloft arrives this Summer

Article Summary Dungeons & Dragons Online unveils The Chill of Ravenloft expansion, launching Summer 2024.

Players return to Ravenloft, facing an endless winter and sinister curses in Lamordia.

Uncover Dr. Viktra Mordenheim’s chilling secrets in a snowbound industrial cityscape.

Battle graverobbers, mad scientists, and bizarre monsters in classic Gothic Horror adventures.

Daybreak Games and Standing Stone Games revealed the latest expansion coming to Dungeons & Dragons Online, as players will soon experience The Chill of Ravenloft. Heading back to the home of Strahd, the game will throw the region into an endless winter, where the frost has turned against everyone in a new chapter of gameplay. Will you be able to bring an end to the cold and help those trapped in this chilling nightmare? We have more info about it below as we're now waiting on a proper release date.

The Chill of Ravenloft

Lamordia is cursed, trapped in an endless winter. Famine threatens the land. The people are counting on the inventions of the brilliant Dr. Viktra Mordenheim to save them. Yet Dr. Mordenheim hides a sinister secret, a secret which the players must uncover to thwart the land's curse. Their journey will lead them to fight greedy graverobbers, mad scientists, strange monsters, and Dr. Mordenheim's own chilling creations in a decaying, snow-bound industrial city.

The Chill of Ravenloft explores classic Gothic Horror in the multiverse of Dungeons & Dragons Online. Amidst bleak alleys, derelict factories, and grotesque laboratories, sinister secrets fester beneath the surface; mysterious disappearances, grisly murders, and ghastly experiments gone awry. Confront the scientific horrors crafted by the brilliant but terrifying Dr. Mordenheim. Perhaps your courage will unravel the curse gripping Lamordia… if you live long enough to see the truth!

Dungeons & Dragons Online

Enter a world of danger and adventure with Dungeons & Dragons Online, the free, award-winning, massively-multiplayer online game based on the beloved RPG that started it all. Take control in combat and make every move count. Leap past deadly blade traps or dodge poison arrows. Whether fighter, sorcerer, or rogue, every move is your move as you block, tumble, cleave, and more on your way to glory and power.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!