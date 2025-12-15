Posted in: Games, Microsoft, Minecraft, Video Games | Tagged: Mojang, Mounts of Mayhem

Minecraft Has Launched the Mounts of Mayhem Drop

Minecraft launched the new Mounts of Mayhem content drop last week, bringing with it the Spear, new mounts, and new enemies as well

Article Summary Minecraft adds Mounts of Mayhem update with new mounts, mobs, and fresh gameplay challenges

Rideable Camel Husks, Nautiluses, Zombie Horses, and more expand exploration and combat options

Parched skeletons, zombie nautiluses, and spear-wielding enemies bring added danger to deserts and oceans

Unleash the new Spear weapon, experiment with the Lunge enchantment, and upgrade to Netherite horse armor

Minecraft got a brand-new content drop last week that has added a number of features to the title, as Mounts of Mayhem is available right now. The content brings in a new weapon in the Spear, several new mounts to take, some new enemies to fight, and multiple new challenges. We have the finer details below as the content is currently live.

Minecraft – Mounts of Mayhem

Camel Husks: Minecraft's newest passive mob that comes with mean riders! Found in deserts, these mobs don't burn in sunlight and can spawn with not one, but two riders. This means you'll have to triumph against both mounted and ranged combat to try and tame one for yourself!

Parched: a desert skeleton variant that will pose a daytime challenge to players! Immune to sunlight and often spawned on the back of camel husks, the parched bring a new layer of combat.

Spear: perfect for both hand-to-hand and mounted combat, the spear's damage can scale based on the speed of the player wielding it.

Lunge Enchantment – Spear: The Lunge enchantment gives players a burst of speed with the jab attack, letting them close the gap on their foes with speed. Different enchantment levels will let players travel farther!

Nautilus: when ridden, this neutral aquatic mob not only provides a helpful speed boost underwater, it also preserves the player's existing air supply when mounted. Tame it with its favorite treat – pufferfish!

Zombie Nautilus: Zombie nautilus are underwater mobs found in oceans, often with a trident-wielding drowned on board. To tame it, you'll have to unseat its rider and then tempt it with pufferfish! Explorers of warmer waters might even find a rare variant of the zombie nautilus…

Zombie Horse: these passive mobs spawn at night, ridden by spear-wielding zombies. Unseat its rider and hop on board to tame this adorably undead mount!

Mount Improvements: horses can now swim in the cool waters of the Overworld, albeit at a slower pace. The days of avoiding pesky bodies of water on horseback are finally over!

Netherite Horse Armor: crafted by combining diamond horse armor with a Netherite upgrade smithing template and a Netherite ingot, your mount will look mightier than ever!

