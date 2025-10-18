Posted in: Electronic Arts, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Plants Vs Zombies, Plants vs. Zombies: Replanted

Plants vs. Zombies: Replanted Releases New Launch Trailer

Plants vs. Zombies: Replanted brings all of the action of the original back to life in HD, as seen in the launch trailer ahead of release

Article Summary Plants vs. Zombies: Replanted remasters the classic game with HD graphics and new features.

Includes fresh content like bonus levels, new modes, and an expanded Adventure experience.

Local co-op and PvP modes let friends team up or battle it out as plants and zombies.

Unlock secrets, explore new art archives, and challenge yourself with brand-new hardcore options.

Electronic Arts launched a new trailer this week for Plants vs. Zombies: Replanted, as we got a proper launhch trailer for the game ahead of its release. This si a fun mix of animated creatures getting together to play a game, along with footage of the title as it has been given a complete upgrade all-around, in HD, with more additions than before. Enjoy the trailer here as the game drops on October 23, 2025.

Plants vs. Zombies: Replanted

The classic Plants vs. Zombies returns in glorious HD! DANG! After years in Crazy Dave's attic, the original battle between Plants and Zombies is back — bigger, brighter, and crazier than ever before! Experience the game that started it all, now remastered with upscaled HD graphics and packed with new secrets to uncover. Revisit the epic backyard standoffs you remember, this time with new levels, fresh twists, and 15 years of never-before-seen franchise history at your fingertips. Relive the glory days of peashooters, sunflowers, and brain-hungry chaos! Rejoin the ultimate garden defense and experience the backyard brawl that started a phenomenon — now back for a new era!

Experience the original Plants vs. Zombies game, fully remastered in stunning HD graphics

Fend off waves of Zombies in the original lane-based defense mode, now with added bonus levels and new content!

Team up with a friend in local co-op mode to defend the backyard together, now with 100% more BUTTER!

Battle head-to-head in local PvP mode by taking control of the Zombies

Unlock visual options through the Tree of Wisdom, updated with convenient on/off toggles

Relive classic minigames like Wall-Nut Bowling — now with HD polish and even more chaotic fun!

Test your skills in Cloudy Day Mode, a brand-new game feature where sunlight is limited and planting becomes a tactical challenge!

Survive in our brand-new hardcore mode Rest In Peace, a permadeath option for Adventure where one mistake could send you right back to the beginning

Explore a new Art and Concept Library, featuring never-before-seen pre-production sketches and game history

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!