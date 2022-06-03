Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Releases Live-Action Trailer

Activision and Infinity Ward have released a new trailer for Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 as they give us a live-action teaser. There's nothing here specifically pointing to the game we're going to get later this year, this is more of an introduction to the team you already know from the 2019 reboot, fleshed out and ready to fight. The trailer came with a new blog from the team talking about Infinity Ward's work. We have some of it below, but you can read the entire thing here. Enjoy the trailer!

Throughout all of its accomplishments, Infinity Ward has been hard at work staying true to its core value: continue innovating Call of Duty and how it delivers to one of the greatest gaming communities out there. We most recently saw this in 2019's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, which was a step-change forward for Call of Duty as it became an instant hit and best-seller with fans everywhere.

Innovations continued as the game was an example of the franchise's new approach to post-release content: having every base weapon and functional attachment unlocked through base gameplay, removing the Season Pass in favor of free post-launch content, and introducing the new Battle Pass system for rewarding players for just playing Call of Duty. Following Modern Warfare's release in 2019, in March 2020, Infinity Ward together with the talented development studios across Call of Duty provided a free-to-play, massive-online battle arena compliment to Modern Warfare known as Warzone. It would go on to welcome over 100 million players.

And within its first year, Modern Warfare delivered six seasons of action-packed, post-launch content, from new fan-favorite maps like Shoot House to the blockbuster Warzone limited-time event Haunting of Verdansk. Now, as we look to 2022 and beyond for this iconic series, we're proud to welcome back Infinity Ward as the lead developer for this year's Call of Duty experiences to be released starting on October 28, 2022. As a teaser to the Worldwide Modern Warfare II Reveal on June 8, remember the following as Task Force 141 assembles to stop a new threat:

The Ultimate Weapon is Team.