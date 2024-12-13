Posted in: Games, Neowiz, Video Games | Tagged: BrownDust2

Browndust2 Reveals New Content In Special Livestream

Neowiz held a special Browndust2 livestream this morning, wiht nearly four hours of talk about what's to come for their title

Article Summary BrownDust2 celebrates its 1.5 Anniversary with new merchandise and exclusive events.

Fans explore futuristic Pandora City in the Memory's Edge winter event starting Dec. 17.

Discover new rogue-like mini-game and character costumes during the event.

Expect gameplay refinements, full Japanese voiceover, and revamped guild raids.

Neowiz held a special livestream for BrownDust2 this morning, in which they went over some of the new content coming, as well as the game's 1.5 Anniversary. The livestream, which you can catch the video of above, touched on a number of topics across nearly four hours as the team gave everyone a look at what's to come over the course of 2025. We have some of the notes from the stream below, along with a number of other items, as the anniversary will arrive next week.

BrownDust2: 1.5 Anniversary

Other highlights from yesterday's stream included GAMFS N Co., LTD CEO Jun-hee Lee and his team announcing new 1.5 Anniversary merchandise for BrownDust2. Fans of the mobile RPG can look forward to new mouse pads and a Code Name S Scheherazade Figure! BrownDust2 fans can check out more details on this merch drop on the store page link (BrownDust2: 1.5 Anniversary). BrownDust2 fans also got a first look at the upcoming Memory's Edge in-game winter event pack, set in the futuristic Pandora City and featuring characters Loen and Morpeah. Players can participate in this event from Tuesday, Dec. 17 through Thursday, Jan. 16. An additional seasonal event, Goodbye Freedom, will explore the backstory leading up to the winter pack and will follow Levia and Luvencia facing new threats alongside Burk. Complete with rich illustrations and a compelling narrative, these updates will give more to the fans seeking a deeper experience in BrownDust2.

More details from the livestream delved into the new rogue-like mini-game, Pandora Escape, that will be available throughout the event as well as new Bunny-themed costumes for Loen and Morpheah. The team also previewed a new feature called the Glupy Diner, where players will manage a restaurant and explore unique character interactions. Additional announcements included player-requested gameplay refinements, full Japanese voiceover, updated cutscenes, and revamped guild raids.

