Adam Bradford Heads To Demiplane As Chief Development Officer

Demiplane has announced that they've scored a top-name talent to join the company as Adam Bradford is their new Chief Development Officer. His primary role at the digital platform will be to work directly with product and community development efforts, as well as being responsible for the platform's continued growth. If you're not familiar with Bradford's work, he founded D&D Beyond for WotC to work directly with all of their past and current Dungeons & Dragons content for 5th Edition, eventually assuming the role of VP of Tabletop for Fandom after they acquired D&D Beyond in 2018. He had also spent a decade in the Defense, Aerospace, and Medical industries working various jobs. We have a few quotes below about the move from all parties involved, as we now wait to see what contributions he will help make to the band moving forward.

Bradford, seen here, joins the organization this week. Courtesy of Demiplane.
"Adam's both a catalyst in the tabletop roleplaying space and a genuinely great person to be around. His passion for storytelling and unique personal experiences as a player, Game Master, product leader, and community builder make him a perfect addition to the Demiplane team," said Demiplane Co-Founder & CEO, Peter Romenesko.

"Peter and Travis have an incredible vision for the future of tabletop roleplaying, and Demiplane is the platform that's going to help continue to evolve this genre," said Adam Bradford. "I'm thrilled to join the company at this stage to help build such a unique platform, and I can't wait for fans to see what's in store."

"We've been fans of Adam's work for years," said Demiplane Co-Founder & COO, Travis Frederick. "He has such a deep passion for the industry. We're excited to have him on our team as we carry out our mission of elevating the digital layer of tabletop gaming."

