Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare III Shows Off Zombies In Latest Trailer

Zombies are back in Call Of Duty! The latest trailer for the game shows off the all-new undead storyline for Modern Warfare III.

Activision has a new trailer this past week, bringing some old friends back from the dead as Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare III is getting Zombies. In a bit of a continuity tie-in, the latest incarnation of the game will somewhat acknowledge the Zombies outbreak from Black Ops Cold War, and take a modern spin with it as it has become a problem in the city of Detroit. We have more info below as the team described the storyline in their latest blog, along with the trailer down below.

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare III – Zombies

"In this iteration of Zombies, there are enemies both undead and alive. The threat from the living arrives in the form of Terminus Outcomes, a private military company hired by Zakhaev as muscle. Led by one Jack Fletcher — the surviving soldier alongside Zakhaev at the end of the trailer — the PMC makes no judgment on their clients' motives or ethics. If the money is good, the job is on. Veterans of the Dark Aether Zombies narrative will recognize the substance contained in the vials: Aetherium, now in a highly enriched state derived from processing vast amounts of the harvested crystalline form."

Operation Deadbolt

"An emergency contingency plan put into action by the CIA, Operation Deadbolt was created in the aftermath of the outbreak events witnessed by Requiem operatives during the events of the Cold War. SSO Laswell is given the job of prepping the plan, placing SSO Selma Greene on the ground as the de facto commander of the operation. When the team arrives at the Exclusion Zone alongside Soap and Ravenov, a few weeks have elapsed since the events shown in the first part of the trailer. As a member of the team, your Operator joins other multi-national Operators to counter the threat posed by the Exclusion Zone, all running under the basic tenants of Operation Deadbolt: 'Nothing gets in, nothing gets out.'"

