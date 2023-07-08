Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Nexon | Tagged: KartRider Rush+, Mobile

KartRider Rush+ Launches Season 20 With New Content

Nexon has released a ton of new content for KartRider Rush+, as players can dive into Season 20 with new modes and more.

Nexon released a brand new season for KartRider Rush+ as players can jump into Season 20 right now with new things to do. Players have the chance to get into a couple of new modes, with the highlight of it being Bombhill Survival, in which you'll have to dodge explosives on a frequent basis to try and win the race without blowing up. The game has revealed a few other additions, which we have for you below, along with a brand-new trailer.

Various "World Kart Championship" Themed Additions – Racers can prepare themselves for victory with new karts "Cerberus" and "Spirit Venger," traverse risky roads on "Shanghai Circuit (WKC)" and "Rally Circuit (WKC)" and step on the gas with the latest character to join the race, "Citrus Chen."

– Racers can prepare themselves for victory with new karts "Cerberus" and "Spirit Venger," traverse risky roads on "Shanghai Circuit (WKC)" and "Rally Circuit (WKC)" and step on the gas with the latest character to join the race, "Citrus Chen." Powerful Highlight Kart – The Season 20 highlight kart comes packed with legendary charisma, and players can choose from either the "Light" or "Dark" Dragon design. The fierce kart can be obtained in the "Dragon Center."

– The Season 20 highlight kart comes packed with legendary charisma, and players can choose from either the "Light" or "Dark" Dragon design. The fierce kart can be obtained in the "Dragon Center." Epic "Boomhill Survival" Mode – In "Boomhill Survival," players can face off in "Speed Mode" to be first to the finish line, and "Survival Mode," where racers must dodge various attacks and obstacles to still be standing once the time limit is up. After completing a series of three mini-games, racers can obtain a variety of in-game items based on the tier points earned during each game.

– In "Boomhill Survival," players can face off in "Speed Mode" to be first to the finish line, and "Survival Mode," where racers must dodge various attacks and obstacles to still be standing once the time limit is up. After completing a series of three mini-games, racers can obtain a variety of in-game items based on the tier points earned during each game. Celebratory Rewards – In honor of the 20th season, Nexon is giving out rewards such as "Lucky Star Jewel" and "K-Coin" until Sunday, July 9 to players who log in and play KartRider Rush+ for a given amount of time. Additionally, racers who complete objectives including logging in, playing ranked games, and achieving points from weekly activities between Saturday, July 8 and Saturday, Aug. 5 will earn a "Nitro Puzzle" which players can exchange for "Spirit Venger (perm)," "Turbo Crystal" and more.

