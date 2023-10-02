Posted in: Activision, Call of Duty, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare III

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare III Talks Gunsmithing In Latest Video

Activision is changing up the way you can customize your gun in Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare III with the introduction of Aftermarket Parts.

Activision has released a new video and a blog entry detailing a new addition to Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare III that will enhance gun modification. The team took a look at what they had done in the past for players to feel like they were customizing their weapons, and to make things fresh, they are introducing the concept of Aftermarket Parts. In short, you'll be buying add-ons from third-party and black-market sources in the game to add, remove, modify, and improve whatever weapon choices you go into battle with. Enjoy the video as the game will be out on November 10.

"Gunsmith functions much in the same way it does in Modern Warfare II. Players still gain Weapon XP to unlock attachments for a specific weapon and its associated Weapons Platform, in addition to gaining alternative progression routes at launch. You can choose from familiar attachment options like the Barrel, Muzzle, Magazine, Optic, Laser, Rear Grip, and more to create the optimal version of each weapon, depending on your playstyle. However, for certain weapons that reach max level, players will be able to transform their design using Aftermarket Parts. At launch, Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare III will feature several sets of Aftermarket Parts, which take the form of Conversion Kits. To access these kits, you'll need to complete in-game challenges that become available once the supported weapon obtains max level. Finish that final challenge, and the Conversion Kit is yours. Consider it the final, impressive reward for finishing a weapon's progression path."

"Pay attention to and cycle through your weapon's attachment selection when equipping Conversion Kits. New Aftermarket Parts might become available as attachments that weren't accessible using the base weapon, and some previously available attachments may become restricted. Because the weapon is fundamentally changed, so are the ways it can be modified."

